Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Wilder: 238 – Fury: 277 – We Have A Fight

Posted on 10/08/2021

By: Hans Themistode

All that was needed to be said had already taken place. All that was left, was one more ceremonial weigh-in.

As Deontay Wilder stepped onto the scales for his heavyweight showdown against Tyson Fury, the former WBC belt holder packed noticeably more weight and muscle this time around. The Alabama native came in at 238 pounds, a career-high and seven pounds heavier than their previous contest.

As for Fury, the self-proclaimed Gypsy King has always been the much bigger man. Although he tipped the scales for their second showdown weighing 273 pounds on February 22th, 2020, Fury opted to come in even heavier, officially weighing in at 277 pounds, one of the highest of his career.

Wilder’s insistence to add more girth to his normally slender body, stems from how their second showdown played out. With Fury holding approximately a 40-pound weight advantage, Wilder was bullied throughout their contest. Now, with Wilder claiming that he’s not only worked on his overall skills but his physicality as well, benching well over 300 pounds, he believes that he’s much more equipped to deal with a much larger man.

In spite of Wilder packing on the muscle, Fury is unbelievably confident that Wilder is in for a long and painful night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m going to annihilate him,” said Fury following the weigh-ins. “He’s going to be unrecognizable.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Tyson Fury: "If Tommy Can’t Splatter Jake Paul, I’ll Retire Him From Boxing Myself"
October 5th
Gervonta Davis Confirms Upcoming Showdown Against Rolando "Rolly" Romero On Showtime PPV, December 5th
October 6th
Shawn Porter Confident Heading Into Terence Crawford Showdown: "I’m 100% Going To Knock This Dude Out, I’m Not Playing Nice"
October 6th
Tim Bradley Doesn't Give Caleb Plant A Shot Against Canelo Alvarez: "He's Going To Sleep"
October 1st
Rolando "Rolly" Romero: “He [Gervonta Davis] Bout To Get Knocked Out In One F*cking Round"
October 7th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend