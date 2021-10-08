Wilder: 238 – Fury: 277 – We Have A Fight

By: Hans Themistode

All that was needed to be said had already taken place. All that was left, was one more ceremonial weigh-in.

As Deontay Wilder stepped onto the scales for his heavyweight showdown against Tyson Fury, the former WBC belt holder packed noticeably more weight and muscle this time around. The Alabama native came in at 238 pounds, a career-high and seven pounds heavier than their previous contest.

As for Fury, the self-proclaimed Gypsy King has always been the much bigger man. Although he tipped the scales for their second showdown weighing 273 pounds on February 22th, 2020, Fury opted to come in even heavier, officially weighing in at 277 pounds, one of the highest of his career.

Wilder’s insistence to add more girth to his normally slender body, stems from how their second showdown played out. With Fury holding approximately a 40-pound weight advantage, Wilder was bullied throughout their contest. Now, with Wilder claiming that he’s not only worked on his overall skills but his physicality as well, benching well over 300 pounds, he believes that he’s much more equipped to deal with a much larger man.

In spite of Wilder packing on the muscle, Fury is unbelievably confident that Wilder is in for a long and painful night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I’m going to annihilate him,” said Fury following the weigh-ins. “He’s going to be unrecognizable.”