Where Is Gervonta Davis?

By: Sean Crose

He’s one of the most well-known fighters in the world, a world champion in three weight divisions with an undefeated record. Yet Gervonta Davis is no longer being viewed by the public as an exceptional athlete. Rather he’s being viewed as a fugitive which is what he is at the moment, as police in Florida, along with Federal Marshals, are determined to bring him in to once again face an accusation of abusing a woman. Indeed, the WBA lightweight titlist has a history of being charged with mistreating women. Now though, Davis is facing the consequences of not turning himself in. For ESPN reports that the WBA has taken action against Davis, who has been their world lightweight titlist.

As things stand, Davis has gone from being a world champion to a champion recess courtesy of the World Boxing Association. What’s more, for WBA will be deciding what to do about the lightweight division in the near future. It appears that, unless the situation changes, the sport may move on from Davis due to his outside the ring dramas. And while it’s very true that people are innocent until proven guilty, the volume of Davis’ legal troubles is enough to raise eyebrows.

Things haven’t been well for David’s career lately either. His last fight was last spring at Times Square where he underperformed against Lamont Roach. Even though the fight was ruled a draw, many felt that Roach won. Rather than having a rematch, however, Davis accepted a fight with novelty superstar, Jake Paul…an understandable decision, if not one that endeared him to serious fans. Regardless, he ended up dropping out of the Jake Paul fight because of a civil action taken against him by yet another woman. And now we have law enforcement searching for the man. It’s quite a fall.

Boxing is understandably known as the red light district of sports. Still it’s also a venue for redemption. Hopefully Davis will be able to get his life back in order when all said and done. He may well deserve prison.. and if that’s so then he should serve time. Many convicts have walked away from incarceration and gone on to lead successful lives, however. If Davis is able to continue or resume his career, he might just have the ability to turn things around. First though, he has to take responsibility for his actions, and that means turning himself in. Nothing good can happen if he decides to live life is a fugitive.