WBO Orders Up Jermell Charlo-Tim Tszyu Fight

By: Sean Crose

Undisputed junior middleweight champion of the world Jermell Charlo has his first defense as divisional kingpin lined up. For the World Boxing Organization has ordered that Charlo, it’s junior middle titlist, should face notable contender Tim Tzyo in the ring. In an announcement sent to the camps of each boxer, the WBO states the following:

WBO Jr. Middleweight Mandatory Championship Contest Negotiations – Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu https://t.co/Lae8bsqOq3 — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) May 31, 2022

“The WBO World Championship Committee hereby orders the parties herein the commencement of negotiations for the above-mentioned WBO Jr. Middleweight Mandatory Championship Contest. Please be advised that the parties have twenty (20) days upon receipt of this letter to reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the time frame set forth herein, a Purse Bid will be ordered pursuant to the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.”

The Organization also orders that “the minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Jr. Middleweight Division is $200,000.00 (Two-Hundred Thousand Dollars). Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process. Please do not hesitate to contact

the WBO if you have any questions or concerns.” This fight – should it come to fruition – should be interesting, at least in part because it involves two well known names in the fight game.

Charlo, one of the few undisputed champions in the business recently bested Brian Castano in a blistering rematch of their controversial first fight. It was with that win that Charlo became the junior middleweight division’s unquestioned king. Meanwhile, the undefeated Tszyu pulled himself off the canvas when he faced Terrell Gausha this past March in his American debut. Tszyu got up from that first round knockdown and went on to win a convincing unanimous decision. Now the undefeated Aussie can get his chance at divisional dominance by facing Charlo.

Both men come from noted fight families. Charlo is the twin brother of middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo, while Tszyu is the son of former world titlist Koysta Tszyu, who has also been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Charlo, of course, has been able to separate himself from his brother in the public’s mind. Tszyu now has the opportunity to become his own fighter, too, as it were.

Perhaps even more important than family ties, however, is the fact that both men match well stylistically. While Charlo loves to employ a combination of skill and power, Tszyu likes to keep coming at an opponent, applying relentless pressure until that fighter folds or loses on the cards.