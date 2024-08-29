WBO Orders Sebastian Fundora-Terence Crawford junior middleweight title bout

By: Sean Crose

The World Boxing Organization has decreed that junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora square off against living legend Terence Crawford for Fundora’s junior middleweight title. “Please be advised that the parties herein have thirty (30) days upon issuance of this notice to negotiate and reach an agreement for the above -referenced WBO Jr. Middleweight Mandatory Championship Contest,” the Organization posted in an official letter on Wednesday. “If an accord is not reached within the timeframe stated herein, a purse bid will be ordered per the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.” In short – a rather significant title fight has now been officially ordered by the WBO.

Fundura won his title belt the hard way, by grinding out a victory over the extremely talented, but brutally cut, Tim Tszyu last March. Extremely tall for his size, Fundura is known as “The Towering Inferno,” as he stands at nearly six and a half feet in height. The Florida based fighter has a record of 21-1-1, his lone loss coming at the gloved fists of Brian Mendoza via seventh round knockout in 2023. His lone draw was the result of a 10 round affair with Jamontay Clark back in 2019 – ages ago by boxing standards.

Crawford, of course, needs no introduction. Perhaps the single best fighter of his generation, the Omaha native has now won world titles in numerous weight divisions. What’s more, he won the undisputed welterweight championship of the world last summer when he completely dominated a clearly outgunned Errol Spence. Now, looking to become a junior middleweight world titlist (he currently holds an interim title) Crawford is also being seen as a candidate to face super middleweight king – and fellow future Hall of Famer – Canelo Alvarez. Although he’s now 36 years old, Crawford has proven to be everything the world has said he is with a record of 41-0.

Still, a bout with Fundura would clearly be an interesting affair. No one will argue that Fundura is not as skilled as chess mater Crawford, but he has height and youth in his favor, both in large doses. Crawford is on another level than most fighters, though. Extremely patient, he waits a few rounds to see exactly how he’ll defeat his opponent – then goes right ahead and does just that, more often than not within the distance. Seeing Crawford’s genius at work against the proven heart of the taller, younger Fundura may well be something fans will soon find themselves looking forward to.