“I don’t think he’s ready.” Maciej Sulecki THinks he has the experience to defeat diego pacheco

By: Sean Crose

“We are back in the U.S,” said super promoter Eddie Hearn on Thursday, “to continue an incredible run with DAZN with this weekend to see if Diego Pacheco can continue his assault on his division in a fantastic night of boxing.” Hearn is big on Pacheco, a rising super middleweight with his eye on a bright future. First, though, Pacheco will have to defeat Maciej Sulecki at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday night.

“This Saturday we have a real special place in Los Angeles,” Hearn continued, “and the atmosphere is going to be incredible. In my opinion, Diego Pacheco can be the future of this division but a very tough test against Sulecki on Saturday headlining a tremendous card at the ‘War Grounds’. Don’t miss this Saturday as we continue to build to an unrivaled schedule to close out the year.”

Although Pacheco has been the center of attention this week, the widely unknown Sulecki appears to be in a good interior place before meeting Pacheco in the ring. “Thank you everyone here,” Sulecki said, “and for everyone giving me a chance and my team for giving me a great boxing camp. I know that I will be the best test for Pacheco, I know that he has time but now is not his time. Maybe he will be a world champion, he does have the talent, but I know it’s my time now. I’m ready for him and I hope he’s ready for me, I know it will be a great fight.”

Sulecki’s trainer, Aureliano Sosa, echoed his fighter’s confidence. “It’s been a great camp,” ” he said, “we feel very confident. We’ve known Diego for a very long time, great guy. Coach Benavidez is great. I have nothing bad to say about them. They’re great coaches and great fighters, but we’re still here for a great fight. I know Pacheco is always ready and all that so the people are definitely going to see a great fight on August 31st. War you’re gonna see and war you’re gonna get.”

Sosa indicated that, as far as he was concerned, his fighter had a great deal of experience to bring to the table this weekend. “Sulecki has been through wars, tough, tough wars that he survived all 12 rounds,” he said. “Gave great fights and I believe this will be Diego’s biggest test.” Will Pacheco pass that test, though? Sulecki certainly doesn’t think so.

“I know I haven’t been in big boxing for awhile,” Sulecki said, “but I’m going to take him into the deep waters and drown him. I don’t think he’s ready.”