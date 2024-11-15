Connect with us

War of attrition: Marios Barrios fights Abel Ramos to a split draw in welterweight thriller.

After a bloody war, Katie Taylor Wins controversial decision over Amanda serrano

Mike Tyson - Jake Paul Preview And Prediction

Don Elbaum Promoted 196 Fights At Tropicana Cementing The Towns Scene

katie taylor - amanda serrano 2: THe second act of a classic rivalry

Published

By: Sean Crose

WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios made the first defense of his title Friday night against Abel Ramos on the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul undercard. The fight, which was scheduled for twelve, went down at AT&T stadium outside Dallas and was broadcast live on Netflix.

The 29-2 Barrios rattled the 28-6-2 Ramos early on in the first. Ramos, however, was able to compose himself. The second saw Barrios putting his shots together effectively. By the end of the round, Ramos had gotten dropped by a picture perfect right. Ramos was able to beat the count, but he was getting outclassed.

With that being said, Ramos had once again regained his composer by the third. He didn’t turn the tide, but he was still in the game. Things remained tight in the fifth, though it was Barrios who had the stronger skill set. Then, stunningly, Ramos sent Barrios to the mat in the sixth. Barrios got up, but Ramos went in for the kill. Barrios survived the round – but was truly getting tuned up.

Ramos continued to look sharp in the seventh. Ramos tagged Barrios hard again at the end of the eighth…and went on to aggressively pursue his man in the ninth. Barrios went on to land well in the tenth…yet Ramos landed well at times himself. The penultimate round was a battle of attrition, with each man banging away at the other. The twelfth and final round was exciting – and very close, though a gutsy Barrios may have edged it. Each man’s face was a mess at the sound of the final bell.

When all was said and done, the fight was ruled a split draw.

You May Also Like

Atlantic City Boxing

Atlantic City Fighters and Contenders Highlight Boxing Insider on DAZN from Tropicana Nov 16

Boxing Insider Promotions will showcase the future of Atlantic City boxing as well as honor its past during its November 16th pro boxing event,...

5 days ago

Atlantic City Boxing

Boxing History: With casinos going full-throttle, Atlantic City once became the boxing mecca

By the 1970s, Atlantic City had suffered a tremendous amount of decay and economic decline. There were a number of reasons for this, including...

5 days ago

Featured 2

Mike Tyson Is In A No Lose Situation. Almost.

By: Sean Crose He was without doubt the baddest man on the planet. What’s more, his presence was ubiquitous throughout the pop cultural landscape....

4 days ago

Featured 2

Turki Alalshikh buys ring magazine

By: Sean Crose “Earlier this week, I finalized a deal to acquire 100% of The Ring Magazine, and I want to make a few...

3 days ago