Walter Burns’ Injury Leads To Michael Pirotto Victory In Boxing Insider Main Event.

Posted on 08/10/2023

By: Sean Crose

Undefeated 7-0 heavyweights Michael Pirotton and Walter Burns squared off Thursday night at the Sony Theater in midtown Manhattan as the main event of a Boxing Insider card. Their fight was scheduled for eight. Burns remained patient early on. With all but two of his five wins coming by knockout, he could afford to. Pirotton was able to connect early in the second, while Burns took to swinging wildly. By the third, however, Burns found he was able to land. Pirotton took to showboating toward round’s end.

Image

Unfortunately for Burn, he had to stop the fight in between rounds due to what appeared to be an arm injury. Earlier in the night, the 13-5 Edward Ulloa Diaz scored a whopping upset by knocking out the undefeated super lightweight Gian Garrido in the first round of their scheduled six rounder. The evening was dedicated to David A. Goldberg, father of promoter (and Boxing Insider publisher) Larry Goldberg, who passed away last month.

