“To me, every fight is a world title fight. Ever since my first career hiccup, I realized this isn’t something to play with.”

Vito Mielnicki Jr. said that from training camp in Houston, where he’s putting in 12-week work with Ronnie Shields ahead of his April 11 main event against undefeated Omar Ulises Huerta at the Adrian Phillips Theater inside Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The fight headlines a ProBoxTV card presented by Sampson Boxing, streaming free on YouTube at 7:00 PM ET.

The line sounds like standard fight week talk. It isn’t. When Mielnicki says “hiccup,” he’s talking about a moment that rewired him.

In April 2021, just shy of his 19th birthday, Mielnicki lost a majority decision to James Martin. It remains the only loss on his record. He hasn’t lost since. He’s 14-0 with one no-contest in the nearly five years that followed, and four of those wins came against previously unbeaten opponents. He went from talented kid on undercards to ranked contender holding three regional belts. The WBO has him at number 5, the IBF at 9, the WBC at 11. He’s not knocking on the door. He’s in the hallway.

Then there’s the other hiccup he doesn’t name but doesn’t need to. His February 2025 middleweight debut against Connor Coyle ended in a majority draw that never felt right. Months later, the New York State Athletic Commission overturned it to a no-contest after Coyle tested positive for a banned substance in post-fight urinalysis. Coyle was fined $10,000, forced to forfeit 20 percent of his purse, and suspended indefinitely. He has disputed the findings, calling the testing flawed.

Mielnicki was less diplomatic. He posted publicly that Coyle “cheated the sport, cheated yourself, and STILL couldn’t beat me.”

That anger didn’t send him sideways. It sent him to work. He went back to the Prudential Center in June and shut out the previously unbeaten Kamil Gardzielik over 10 rounds, winning every round on all three cards. Then in November, on the Benavidez-Yarde undercard in Riyadh, he stopped the previously unbeaten Samuel Nmomah in the ninth round to pick up the WBO Global middleweight title. Two straight dominant performances against fighters with zeros on their records.

New Promoter, New Plan

Now 23, Mielnicki enters a new phase. He signed with Sampson Lewkowicz in December after previously being promoted by Top Rank. The move signals a shift in strategy. Lewkowicz, who has guided fighters to world titles across multiple continents, laid out the plan plainly, calling it “a new sunrise” for Mielnicki’s career.

The plan starts in Atlantic City. Mielnicki has fought five times at the Prudential Center in Newark but never in AC. He’s looking to build a home base on the Boardwalk while Sampson works toward positioning him for a world title shot.

“It’s exciting. Atlantic City is new for me,” Mielnicki said. “I fought in the Prudential Center a bunch of times. This should be an exciting atmosphere and a different feel on another big stage.”

Atlantic City has a deep boxing history, and the Adrian Phillips Theater inside Boardwalk Hall has hosted its share of meaningful fights. Mielnicki bringing ranked-contender level boxing back to that room is a good look for the city and for the sport in New Jersey.

Training With Ronnie Shields

What makes the kid different is who he’s learning from. Ronnie Shields has been training fighters at an elite level for three decades. His resume reads like a Hall of Fame ballot: Evander Holyfield, Mike Tyson, Pernell Whitaker, Vernon Forrest, Jermall Charlo. Shields runs the Plex Gym in Stafford, Texas, outside Houston, and Mielnicki has been embedded there for close to three years.

“Ronnie and I have been together for close to three years and seven or eight fights,” Mielnicki said. “The last few fights I felt like we’ve grown together and have really meshed. He’s seeing what I’m seeing in the ring. We are on the same page. Being around him and these great fighters, it only levels you up and makes you even better. The last few years have been a great experience for me. I’m like a sponge taking it all in and learning from him on a daily basis. It has been a blessing.”

Sizing Up Huerta

On paper, Huerta is a live opponent. He’s 15-0-1 with 13 knockouts, a tall southpaw from Tijuana who fights out of San Ysidro, California. Mielnicki respects the record and says he’s been studying tape.

“He’s a tall southpaw and a good body puncher. He likes to use angles. He’s 15-0 for a reason and I’m expecting the best version of Omar Huerta on April 11.”

But the record tells a more complicated story. Huerta has beaten only three opponents with winning records, and his most recent outing was a six-round split draw with a fighter who came in 8-9. The step up in competition from that level to a WBO top-5 contender is enormous. Whether Huerta can handle the jump will be answered on fight night.

The Undercard

The co-feature adds another layer to the card. Undefeated Cuban junior middleweight Yan Marcos (14-0, 10 KOs) faces local favorite Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (11-0, 10 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey, for the WBA Intercontinental and USBA Super Welterweight Championships. Marcos has won four straight by knockout. Flemmings has only been past the fourth round once. Something has to give.

Tickets start at $65 through Ticketmaster or at the Boardwalk Hall box office at (609) 348-7512. Doors open at 5:30 PM, first bell at 6:00 PM. The main card streams live and free on ProBoxTV’s YouTube channel.

Mielnicki says he pictures a fight that will be “exciting and action packed” before the pace settles into his rhythm. He’s not predicting a knockout. He’s predicting control.

“I gotta do what I gotta do. Control the pace and make it known that I’m in charge. That’s how it has to be with everybody.”

He’s 23 years old with 23 professional fights. He’s been cheated, tested, knocked off track, and put back together by one of the best trainers alive. The kid from Roseland isn’t playing anymore. April 11 in Atlantic City, he intends to prove it.