Tyson-Holyfield 3? There’s Already Odds On Who Would Win

By: Sean Crose

It seems like just yesterday when the entire world sat aghast at the sight of Mike Tyson chomping away at arch rival Evander Holyfield’s ear. The 1997 rematch between Holyfield and Tyson seemed, for all intents and purposes to put an abrupt, and savage, end to a famous rivalry. Amazingly, though, things might be coming around full circle. For there’s talk – and let’s make it clear that it’s just talk – that Tyson and Holyfield could meet again. “Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield comeback rumors are swirling,” declares Cool Media, which specializes in providing exposure for sportsbooks, “and oddsmakers didn’t waste a minute setting odds for a potential rematch between two of the most fabled fighters in boxing history.”

Referee Lane Mills (C) stops the fight in the third round as Evander Holyfield (R) holds his ear as Mike Tyson (L) watches 28 June 1997 during their WBA heavyweight championship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. Holyfield won by disqualification in the the third round after Tyson bit his ear. AFP PHOTO/JEFF HAYNES (Photo credit should read JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images)



There’s been talk of Tyson fighting in exhibition matches, talk that’s been fueled by a stunning video showing the 53 year old former heavyweight king banging away at the pads. He may not be the Tyson of the 80s, but the video makes it clear the retired fighter still has the speed, and menacing power to handle himself better than pretty much anyone. Holyfield, who bested Tyson twice in highly dramatic fashion, has been talking about making his own comeback. And, although the two men would most likely only fight in an exhibition – for charity, perhaps – the whispers are now enough for the media to be salivating.



“Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have a combined age of 110 and just might fight again,” reads a Washington Post headline published on Thursday. “At this point,” Post writer Des Bieler, writes, “it seems all but inevitable that someone will pony up the dough to put the two former heavyweight champions back together in the ring. Sure, this time it would be less about the WBC, WBA and IBF titles and more about the AARP, but let’s face it — there would be some interest, and therefore some money to be made.”



Needless to say, the lines (as in betting lines) are already being drawn for other potential novelty style opponents. MMA star Hector Lombard, and New Zealand rugby star Sonny Bill Williams have found themselves on the list of possible opponents for Tyson, along with former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs. What’s more, Tyson has reportedly been offered quite a bit of money to engage in a bare knuckle contest. And here the world thought Mayweather-McGregor was an over the top money grab. If anything, boxing will always deal in the outrageous, as well as the glorious.