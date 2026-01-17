Tyson Fury: “Within This Year, I’ll Be Back On Top Of Heavyweight Boxing.”

By: Sean Crose

Give Tyson Fury this: he never lacks confidence. The man has been out of the ring for over a year, but now that he’s announced another comeback, he’s as brash as a young up and coming contender. He’s thirty seven years of age, but to listen to him on a video posted Saturday on social media, one might as well believe he’s younger than twenty five. “No doubt in my mind,” he said, “I can reach the top again.” Oleksandr Usyk, who currently sits atop the heavyweight Mount Olympus might have something to say about that. He’s bested Fury twice in a row. Fury, of course, believes he won on both occasions and is therefore undeterred.

“Oh I’m coming for you , whoever you are,” he said. “On my return as king you will be overthrown.” Fury is known to make wild utterances, but he seems serious this time, as regular footage of the man training can be found throughout the internet. “Within this year,” he asserted, “I’ll be back on top of heavyweight boxing.” That might be easier said than done. Usyk still reigns supreme after all, and there’s a crop of young heavies climbing the ladder. Again, though, Fury is unperturbed.

“I beat the biggest puncher in history,’ he said, “two of the top ten, number one and number seven. I beat both.” Fury didn’t name the two men outright, but there’s a good chance he’s referring to Deontay Wilder, who he faced in a grueling trilogy, and the towering and hard hitting Wladimir Klitschko, who he originally won a world title from back in 2015. “Power,” he added, “don’t mean shit to me.”

It’s unclear who Fury’s comeback opponent will be at the moment . There has been much talk for years now of Fury facing fellow Brit Anthony Joshua. Yet the recent automobile accident Joshua was involved in may keep the man from the ring for a while. He was hospitalized and lost two close friends as a result of the accident. One thing is certain – the fact that Fury himself appears sure in the belief that he will once again become a divisional king. “I refuse to go down,” he said in the video. “No quit in me,” he added. “You can cut my fucking legs off and arms off. I won’t quit. I’ll bite your fucking face off then.” Tough words from a genuinely tough man.