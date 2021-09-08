Tyson Fury Wants Dillian Whyte In December: “That’s Definitely Gonna Happen, I’m Gonna Splatter Him”

By: Hans Themistode

Tyson Fury has grown tired of sitting sequestered on the sidelines.

The WBC/Ring Magazine heavyweight titlist is currently on the verge of ending a year and a half of inactivity as he’s set to take on Deontay Wilder on October 9th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fury originally dethroned Wilder in February of 2020 via seventh-round stoppage.

Although Wilder figures to pose a significant threat, Fury is seemingly unafraid of what he brings to the table. In fact, Fury is so confident in his ability to take care of business against Wilder, that he’s already planning a second ring appearance for later on this year. Considering that Fury hasn’t boxed in front of his hometown British fans since 2018, the loquacious heavyweight belt holder wants to put an end to that. As for whom he would like to face off against, Fury believes Dillian Whyte would be both the ideal opponent and an easy night at the office.

“We’re gonna deliver a UK fight,” said Fury during an interview with BT Sport Boxing. “It’s been a long time since I boxed here. Who better than this guy who keeps calling for it? I’ll shut that bum right up, that’ll be an easy one. That’s definitely gonna happen, I’m gonna splatter him.”

While Whyte has craved a matchup against Fury, the highly ranked heavyweight contender could be working short on time. With Fury hoping to make a second ring appearance in December, Whyte’s upcoming October 30th return date could become an issue. The current WBC interim champion is rumored to be on the verge of inking a deal to take on former heavyweight title challenger, Chris Arreola.

Eddie Hearn, Whyte’s long-time promoter, has readily admitted that several names such as Jermaine Franklin, are possibilities. But, Hearn has also revealed that Arreola is in the driver’s seat. Provided that both Whyte and Fury escape their upcoming showdowns relatively unscathed, Fury would love the opportunity to face Whyte next.

Setting their respective opponents aside, Fury doesn’t see how a showdown between himself and his fellow countrymen doesn’t materialize. With that said, if Whyte is seeking team Fury to fill his bank account with an unprecedented amount of money, then he views their contest as one that will fall by the wayside.

“Let’s hope he doesn’t start asking for stupid money. If he asks for stupid money, he don’t want the fight.”