Tyson Fury has retired before. He has come back before. He has told the world he was finished, disappeared from the sport, and then returned to remind everyone why they watched him in the first place. But none of those previous chapters carried the weight of what unfolds Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) faces Arslanbek Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) in a 12-round heavyweight bout promoted by Ring Magazine and streamed globally on Netflix.

This is not the comeback of a man stepping away from the top. This is a former two-time heavyweight champion returning after consecutive losses to the best fighter in the division, a retirement that lasted barely a year, and a family rift that has played out in tabloid headlines and press conferences for months. The questions surrounding Fury on April 11 are not about whether he can beat Makhmudov. They are about whether what remains is enough to justify what comes next.

Where Fury Stands

Fury has not fought since losing a unanimous decision to Oleksandr Usyk in their December 2024 rematch in Riyadh. That followed a split decision loss in their first meeting seven months earlier, when Fury was dropped and nearly stopped in the ninth round before rallying late. Two fights, two losses, both to the same man, both by decision. The results were clear even if Fury himself has never fully accepted them.

Before Usyk, Fury’s record since stopping Dillian Whyte at Wembley in April 2022 had been uneven. He dominated Derek Chisora in their trilogy bout at this same stadium in December 2022, stopping him in the tenth. Then came the Francis Ngannou fight in Riyadh, where Fury was dropped in the third round and needed a split decision to survive what was supposed to be a showcase against a former UFC champion making his boxing debut.

Fury is now 37 years old. He has been inactive for 15 months. This is his first fight in the UK since the Chisora bout, and his return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium carries both commercial logic and sentimental pull. He sold nearly 60,000 tickets for that Chisora fight. The Makhmudov event has followed a slower sales trajectory, though ticket concerns have eased as fight week approaches.

His trainer SugarHill Steward, nephew of Hall of Famer Emanuel Steward, told Ring Magazine that Fury is in the best shape he has seen since the Whyte camp and is in a mentally and physically strong place heading into the fight. The two have been training in Pattaya, Thailand, in a camp that Fury has described as transformative.

The Family Fracture

The most significant storyline entering fight week has nothing to do with Makhmudov’s power or Fury’s ring rust. It is the public collapse of the Fury family’s support for this comeback.

Tyson told the Daily Mail that his father John, his brothers, and even his wife Paris cut off communication when he announced his return. John Fury made his opposition explicit at the February press conference, taking the microphone and warning the crowd that his son was making a mistake. In a subsequent interview with Playbook Boxing, John went further, saying the Deontay Wilder trilogy took something from Tyson that cannot be replaced and that his son’s legs are no longer what they were.

The timing of the family divide is commercially loaded. Season 2 of At Home With The Furys, the Netflix docuseries, drops on April 12, the day after the fight. The season trailer shows Paris Fury reacting with visible anger to the comeback decision. Netflix is producing the show and streaming the fight. The family conflict is both personal and content.

At the press conference, Fury compared himself to Clubber Lang and said he would train alone, later telling Sky Sports he was a “one-man army” who only needed someone to apply Vaseline between rounds. Steward’s presence in camp contradicts the loner narrative, but the absence of the Fury family’s vocal support, particularly John’s, is a departure from every previous camp of Tyson’s career.

Who Is Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Makhmudov is not a world-level heavyweight. He is a dangerous one. The 35-year-old Russian, based in Montreal and trained by Marc Ramsay, stands 6-foot-5-and-a-half and carries legitimate one-punch power, with 19 knockouts in 21 wins. He has finished fights early and often, and his physical dimensions make him a different proposition than the typical “rebound” opponent.

His losses tell the story of his ceiling. He was stopped in the eighth round by Guido Vianello in August 2024 and knocked out in the fourth by Agit Kabayel, the current WBC interim titleholder, in December 2023. Both times, Makhmudov was undone by fighters who could match his physicality while offering more technical precision.

His most recent performance was a 12-round unanimous decision over Dave Allen in Sheffield last October. Allen is a popular but limited heavyweight, and Makhmudov controlled the fight without ever truly dominating it. The performance showed improved patience and cardio but also raised questions about whether Makhmudov can sustain output over 12 rounds against a fighter with Fury’s movement and ring IQ.

Ramsay has been candid about the opportunity. He told media that the fight was a “no-brainer” when offered and that they had been building toward a moment like this, particularly given Makhmudov’s age and the limited time remaining in his competitive window.

The Tactical Picture

If Fury fights the way he fought before the Kronk-influenced aggression of the Wilder trilogy, this should be a manageable night. The Fury who outboxed Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, the one who used feints, lateral movement, and a snaking jab to neutralize bigger punchers, is a nightmare for a fighter like Makhmudov. Fury’s 85-inch reach and 6-foot-9 frame should allow him to fight at distance, blind Makhmudov with the lead hand, and circle away from the Russian’s right side.

But that version of Fury has not been seen consistently in years. Against Usyk, Fury tried to bully a smaller man and got outworked. Against Ngannou, he was dropped and looked sluggish. The question is whether the Thailand camp with Steward has restored the movement and the discipline, or whether the flat-footed, walk-forward Fury is now the default setting.

Makhmudov’s path to victory is narrow but real. He will likely employ a high-guard, peek-a-boo approach to close distance and look for a thudding hook to Fury’s midsection. If he can make the fight physical inside, lean on Fury’s chest, and test the older man’s legs in the middle rounds, the upset becomes possible. Heavyweight fights end on single punches, and Makhmudov carries enough power to make any moment dangerous.

The more likely scenario is that Fury uses his superior skill set to control distance, builds a lead on the scorecards through the first half, and either cruises to a decision or finds a stoppage when Makhmudov’s output drops. But “likely” is not “certain” in the heavyweight division, and the layoff, the age, and the emotional turbulence of this camp introduce variables that cannot be predicted from a training video.

What Comes After

This fight exists in service of larger ambitions. Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports that his fighter wants a third bout with Usyk. Separately, promoter Kalle Sauerland said he has heard that Joshua vs. Fury is done for Dublin later this year. Anthony Joshua is expected to be ringside Saturday, adding another layer of theater to the evening.

As the heavyweight road map through 2026 makes clear, this is a division in full motion. Usyk defends the WBC title against Rico Verhoeven in Egypt in May. Wardley and Dubois fight for the WBO belt on May 9. Moses Itauma is ascending rapidly. The heavyweight picture is clearer than it has been in years, and Fury either slots back into it Saturday or watches from the outside as younger men take the fights that used to be his.

A win restarts everything. It puts Fury back on Netflix, back in the conversation, and back in position for a mega-fight in Dublin, Wembley, or Riyadh before the year is out. A loss, particularly a stoppage, forces a conversation about whether the comeback should have happened at all, a conversation his family was already having months ago.

On Saturday, at the same stadium where he stopped Chisora and where his co-main event star Conor Benn settled a generational rivalry, Tyson Fury will find out whether the version of himself he believes still exists is the one that actually shows up. Makhmudov is not Usyk. He is not supposed to be. But he is big, he hits hard, and he will be standing across the ring from a 37-year-old man who has not fought in over a year, whose family asked him not to do this, and who has bet his legacy on the answer being yes.