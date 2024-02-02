Tyson Fury Cut Badly, Oleksandr Usyk Fight Postponed

By: Sean Crose

It looked like there would finally be a new king of the heavyweight division. After what seemed like an eternity, a new undisputed champion would emerge when WBC titlist Tyson Fury took on WBA, WBO, and IBF titlist Oleksandr Usyk later this month in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be – at least not in the immediate future. For Fury pulled out of the fight on Friday after reportedly suffering a nasty cut above his right eye during a sparing session. As of press time, the highly anticipated bout has yet to be rescheduled.

Fury’s promoter, Queensberry Promotions also weighed in, posting the following:

“WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has been forced to postpone his fight with unified Champion Oleksandr Usyk after sustaining a freak cut in a sparring session in Riyadh…the cut, which opened above Fury’s right eye, required urgent medical attention and significant stitching, and will obviously require a period of recovery, scupping any possibility of the fight with Usyk taking place on 17th February in Saudi Arabia.”

“I am absolutely devastated,” Fury, ” stating in the same media post, “after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologize to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Tyson with a deep gash near his right eye.

The undefeated Englishman also posted on Instagram. “Cant help getting injured in sparring,” he wrote,

“but what i can say was Usyk was in trouble i am in fantastic shape. i will resheduel soon as i can. 2024 a massive year for team GK #undisputed #wbcking” {sic}. A picture of Fury looking lean and mean was posted alongside the statement.

It’s been a rough patch for the fighter known as “The Gypsy King.” First, negotiations fell apart for a fight with Usyk earlier last year. Then the super sized Englishman was nearly defeated by former UFC champion turned first time boxer Francis Ngannou later in the year. And now the fight with Usyk is postponed. Hopefully the sport won’t have to wait too for an undisputed heavyweight champion to finally be crowned. In boxing, however, nothing is certain.