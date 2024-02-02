Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Tyson Fury Cut Badly, Oleksandr Usyk Fight Postponed

Posted on 02/02/2024

By: Sean Crose

It looked like there would finally be a new king of the heavyweight division. After what seemed like an eternity, a new undisputed champion would emerge when WBC titlist Tyson Fury took on WBA, WBO, and IBF titlist Oleksandr Usyk later this month in Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, it was not meant to be – at least not in the immediate future. For Fury pulled out of the fight on Friday after reportedly suffering a nasty cut above his right eye during a sparing session. As of press time, the highly anticipated bout has yet to be rescheduled.

Fury’s promoter, Queensberry Promotions also weighed in, posting the following:

“WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has been forced to postpone his fight with unified Champion Oleksandr Usyk after sustaining a freak cut in a sparring session in Riyadh…the cut, which opened above Fury’s right eye, required urgent medical attention and significant stitching, and will obviously require a period of recovery, scupping any possibility of the fight with Usyk taking place on 17th February in Saudi Arabia.”

“I am absolutely devastated,” Fury, ” stating in the same media post, “after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed. I can only apologize to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, the undercard fighters, partners, and fans as well as our hosts and my friends in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Tyson with a deep gash near his right eye.

The undefeated Englishman also posted on Instagram. “Cant help getting injured in sparring,” he wrote,
“but what i can say was Usyk was in trouble i am in fantastic shape. i will resheduel soon as i can. 2024 a massive year for team GK  #undisputed #wbcking” {sic}. A picture of Fury looking lean and mean was posted alongside the statement.

It’s been a rough patch for the fighter known as “The Gypsy King.” First, negotiations fell apart for a fight with Usyk earlier last year. Then the super sized Englishman was nearly defeated by former UFC champion turned first time boxer Francis Ngannou later in the year. And now the fight with Usyk is postponed. Hopefully the sport won’t have to wait too for an undisputed heavyweight champion to finally be crowned. In boxing, however, nothing is certain.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
“I Will Knock You Out In Under 12 Rounds.” Tim Tszyu And Keith Thurman Square Off At Press Conference
January 31st
Canelo Said To Be Likely Facing Jermall Charlo, Then Terence Crawford
January 29th
Fury, Usyk Square Off In Face To Face Interview: “He’s Alexander, But I Am The Great.”
January 25th
Jaime Munguia Drops A Gutsy John Ryder Repeatedly, Stops His Man In The Ninth
January 28th
Shakur Stevenson Announces Retirement
January 30th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2024 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend