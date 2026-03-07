Boxing Insider Promotions Card Streamed TONIGHT!!!

LIVE AND FREE ON YOUTUBE AT 7:30 PM ET

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (MARCH 7, 2026)–TONIGHT at 7:30 PM ET, Boing Insider Promotions will stream an exciting night of boxing LIVE AND FREE from the Tropicana Atlantic City.

The fights can be seen by clicking:

at 7:30 PM ET.

The card will feature undefeated Justin Figueroa go for his 15th win without a defeat when he takes on Luis Caraballo.

Also on the card will be local favorites John Leonardo, Lia Leandowski, Josh Popper, Julio Sanchez III and Jacob Riley Solis.

WEIGHTS

Justin Figueroa 159 – Luis Caraballo 159﻿

﻿John Leonardo 122 – Edgar Joe Cortes 122﻿

﻿Josh Popper 235 – Dillion Pumphrey 330﻿

﻿Lia Lewandowski 115 – Indeya Rodriguez 114﻿

﻿Julio Sanchez III 139 – Christopher Williams 139﻿

﻿Jacob Riley Solis 165 – Jeremy Ramos 165