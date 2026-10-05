The Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery closes Tuesday, October 6. The combined company will be called Skydance, is valued at roughly $110 billion, and begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SKYD.

For boxing, the relevant detail is who runs sports.

CNBC reported Monday that David Berson, president and chief executive of CBS Sports, will lead a newly formed global sports group covering all networks, platforms and territories. CBS Sports, TNT Sports and WBD Sports roll up into it. Luis Silberwasser, chairman and chief executive of TNT Sports since 2022, is departing.

Berson is the executive who, alongside Paramount leadership, coordinated the seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights agreement that brought UFC to Paramount+ through 2032, working with TKO and Dana White. He now oversees a portfolio that includes NFL Sunday afternoon games, all of March Madness, college football, the NHL, NASCAR, the French Open and the Masters.

And Zuffa Boxing.

Paramount+ became the exclusive home of Zuffa Boxing in the United States, Canada and Latin America under a five-year agreement announced in September 2025, with selected events eligible for CBS simulcast. SportsPro has reported the deal is worth around $100 million a year for 12 events. Zuffa Boxing is owned 60 percent by Sela and 40 percent by TKO, with the Saudis paying TKO $10 million annually to run day-to-day operations.

So as of tomorrow, the promotion Dana White runs is carried by a company with touchpoints in nearly every major professional and college sport in the United States, the notable exception being the NBA.

White was asked about boxing’s broadcast landscape on The Diary of a CEO, in an episode released Monday.

“I am now involved in boxing. I have the only global television deal right on Paramount,” White said. “All these other guys are on a streaming service. What they’ve done is they’ve chased everybody out of the business. Television networks don’t want to deal with it anymore.”

He also said boxing was his first love, that he knew the sport was broken, and that he is “two years ahead of where I thought I would be” because the existing promoters are bad at the job. His stated plan is tied to the seven-year Paramount term: build a combat sports brand to a level that cannot be replicated.

The UFC side of that is already working for the broadcaster. Paramount’s second-quarter shareholder letter credited UFC, alongside Dutton Ranch and the FIFA World Cup, with the best retention quarter in Paramount+ history, taking the service to 81.6 million subscribers worldwide. “It’s a powerful validation of what we’ve long believed: premium live sports improve engagement, strengthen retention, and increase the value of our service for subscribers,” the company told investors.

There is a detail in the corporate history worth noting. Paramount owns Showtime, which broadcast boxing for 37 years until it closed Showtime Sports in December 2023, shortly before the Skydance transaction. The company that shut down one of the sport’s last great boxing departments is now the company carrying the promotion that says it is rebuilding the sport.

White also used the podcast to restate his view of his British counterparts, with Joshua’s promoter again the target.

“Eddie Hearn is weak. His dad built that business. His dad’s a real guy,” White said. “And I see it in Frank Warren too. Frank Warren is a real guy. And I’m not saying this to s*** on Eddie, I’m just being honest, and I don’t dislike Eddie, I don’t dislike him, but he’s not the guy, his dad’s the guy and Frank Warren.” He added that nobody has done more to hurt Fury vs. Joshua than Hearn.

Those remarks landed the same week the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed that Zuffa Boxing is not among the promoters of record for Fury vs. Joshua, which goes to Queensberry, Matchroom and Sela.

When this deal was first agreed in February, the question was what a single company holding CBS, TNT, HBO, Showtime, Paramount+ and HBO Max would mean for a sport with no stable broadcast home. Tomorrow it stops being hypothetical.

What it does not yet mean is any announced change to boxing distribution. Nobody at Skydance or TKO has said Zuffa events are moving to CBS in volume, or landing a regular cable slot, or appearing on HBO Max. DAZN’s deal with Matchroom runs to 2031 and carries more than 100 fights a year. Netflix continues to buy one to five events annually with no promoter exclusive. The sport remains spread across platforms.

But the entity holding the most leverage in American sports media just got considerably larger, and the only boxing promotion inside it belongs to the man who says the rest of the sport is broken.