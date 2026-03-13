Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns, one of the most electrifying fighters in boxing history and the first man to win world titles in five weight divisions, has been placed under the guardianship and conservatorship of his eldest son, Ronald Hearns, following a contentious family court battle in Oakland County, Michigan.

The ruling, handed down Wednesday by Chief Probate Judge Pro Tempore Daniel A. O’Brien, gives Ronald full authority over Tommy’s medical care and financial affairs. The decision caps weeks of escalating legal proceedings that included allegations of financial exploitation, an alleged kidnapping, and an Adult Protective Services investigation into members of the Hearns family, as first reported by WXYZ-TV’s 7 Investigators.

A Legend in Crisis

At 67, Tommy Hearns is a long way from the fighter who terrorized welterweights and middleweights throughout the 1980s. Cited in the court proceedings was a dementia diagnosis — a reality that has become all too familiar in combat sports. Hearns also underwent hip replacement surgery last year, with the WBC wishing him a speedy recovery at the time.

His financial situation has deteriorated just as sharply. Hearns, who reportedly earned in the neighborhood of $40 million over a career that stretched from the late 1970s through 2006, has been struggling for years. In 2010, he was forced to auction personal possessions and memorabilia, including a 1957 Chevy, to settle a nearly $450,000 tax debt. More recently, his home was lost to tax foreclosure. He is now living with Ronald.

The February Emergency

The road to Wednesday’s ruling began with an emergency guardianship hearing on February 23, where the proceedings took a dramatic turn. APS officials told Judge O’Brien that they were investigating whether Hearns had been the victim of financial exploitation and possible kidnapping by relatives. When questioned in court, Hearns’ daughter Natasha Barnes would not disclose her father’s location.

“I am ordering you to tell me where Thomas Hearns is,” Judge O’Brien said from the bench.

Barnes requested legal counsel before answering. The judge warned her she could be held in contempt. Hearns was not at the address eventually provided by Barnes’ mother, and was later turned over to other family members at Detroit’s 12th Precinct police station.

The court also heard testimony about a GoFundMe fundraiser set up by Hearns’ sister Louise, along with Facebook posts soliciting promotional opportunities on Tommy’s behalf. The Guardian Ad Litem, attorney Michael Dean, told the judge his impression was that relatives were essentially using Hearns as a commercial vehicle. Louise did not appear in court.

A Family United — For Now

By Wednesday morning, all sides of the family had agreed to allow Ronald Hearns to serve as sole guardian and conservator. According to FOX 2 Detroit, the resolution came after Judge O’Brien brought the parties into his chambers to work through the issues, which also included tax problems and bankruptcy matters.

Attorney Wolf Mueller, representing Ronald and a former chairman of the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission, told reporters his role is straightforward.

“My job with the conservator and the court is to make sure that nobody takes advantage of him and he is treated with dignity and respect that he so richly deserves,” Mueller said.

Ronald, himself a former professional boxer, struck an emotional tone.

“Just keep praying for my dad and the family as we move forward in our lives,” he said. “That’s my main goal, to make sure that he’s enjoying his life and nobody else can hurt him in any kind of way, financially, physically, or mentally.”

Ronald has also urged the public not to donate to any online fundraisers on his father’s behalf, saying the family does not consider them legitimate.

Tommy Speaks

In an exclusive interview with WXYZ-TV’s investigative team, Hearns himself offered reassurance.

“I’m fine. I want the world to know that I’m doing fine. I feel good,” he said. “I just want things to just be calm and good, and just move smoothly.”

Asked about the outpouring of public support, Hearns was moved.

“Knowing that you’ve been loved and been thought about, it’s a good feeling because people don’t have to think about you or care anything about you at all. But when people do care about you, and they really do love you — it’s a good feeling for me.”

What Comes Next

Attorney Mike Smith, who represents another of Tommy’s sons, Tommy Hearns Jr., suggested that the resolution opens the door for Hearns to potentially earn money through ventures outside the ring — presumably appearances and licensing opportunities, now managed through the proper legal channels.

Hearns had already been confirmed to appear at the Ninth Annual Box Fan Expo on May 2 in Las Vegas, where he was scheduled to do a meet-and-greet at his booth. Whether that appearance moves forward under the new guardianship arrangement remains to be seen.

The Bigger Picture

The Hearns situation is, unfortunately, not unique. Boxing has a long and painful history of champions who earned millions only to find themselves broke, exploited, or both in their later years. From Joe Louis to Leon Spinks to Riddick Bowe, the pattern repeats itself with grim regularity. What makes the Hearns case particularly striking is the alleged involvement of family members — the very people you’d expect to be in a fighter’s corner when the bright lights go dark.

Hearns’ legacy in the ring is beyond debate. He was one of the “Four Kings” who defined an era alongside Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Roberto Duran. He holds a place in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Class of 2012. His right hand was one of the most devastating weapons the sport has ever seen. The wars he fought — the Leonard fights, the iconic three-round battle with Hagler, the slugfests with Iran Barkley — are woven into boxing’s DNA.

That a man of his stature would lose his home to foreclosure and need a court to appoint someone to manage his affairs says something uncomfortable about the sport and the systems around it. The guardianship may bring stability. But for those who remember The Hitman in his prime, the whole thing carries the weight of a late-round knockdown you wish you could unsee.

Judge O’Brien, in his closing remarks, put it simply: “Everybody loves Mr. Hearns and wants the best for him. I’m assuming that, and I think that’s probably true. So that’s what everybody should be working for and not focusing on their past grievances.”

Detroit’s son deserves at least that much.