Time to shine: joshua, dubois express confidence during grand london arrival

By: Sean Crose

The biggest moment of Daniel Dubois’ career is going down this weekend and the hard hitting heavyweight wants the world to know he’s ready for it. “I’m feeling good, confident,” he said at the grand arrival on the eve of this weekend’s IBF world title fight against the one and only Anthony Joshua. “I’m just relaxed and soaking it all up. Soaking up the energy, it’s good….I’m just going to feed off of that energy and build it up. I can’t wait for it. It’s my time. I’m ready for it.” Although former two time heavyweight titlist Joshua may be the bigger attraction this week, it’s clear Dubois feels the moment will prove to belong to him.

“You guys are going to see that this is my time,” he said. “I’m the man. I need to go out there and legitimize it. I’m the champ…by any means necessary. Victory – that’s it.” Of course, Joshua and his team might have something to say about that. “Me mentality is, if I draw a line and put fear on one side, and confidence on the other,” Joshua said, “but I’m still going into the ring – what one am I going to choose? I’m confident. I believe in myself, and I think that’s the right mentality to have.” Still, even a veteran like Joshua can be impressed with what’s going on around him. Saudi Arabia’s sports authority Turki Alalshikh is the force behind the bout, after all, and the ambitious promoter is literally changing the look and feel of the sport.

“100% I’ve never had a red carpet in my life,” said Joshua. “This is a blessing. They’re doing big things. It’s good that we’re doing joint ventures together now. I’ve been in Saudi, it’s good to be home. It’s not small, they’ve made it massive. I’m fighting a Queensberry Promotions fighter as well so it’s a new age for boxing – a golden era if you ask me. I hope that the next generation coming through can benefit from all of this as well. It’s not just about our generation.”

As far as Matchroom honcho and Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn is concerned, Saturday is an event worthy of its hype. “I do rank as AJ’s number one fan,” he said. “He’s a friend, I know how hard he’s worked over the years. We’ve had our highs and our lows, and to see him make history as a three-time Heavyweight Champion would be an incredible moment for him and we’d be very proud. We’re also aware of the challenge. I think most people believe AJ is the favorite in the fight but Daniel is a very live underdog. He’s dangerous, he punches very hard. It will be interesting to see how he can deal with the occasion and the emotion on the night.”

