“Mentality is the most important thing for me.” ANthony joshua is zoned in on besting daniel dubois this weekend

By: Sean Crose

“It’s another day for me,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua says on the eve of his IBF world championship fight against the hard hitting Daniel Dubois. “We’re going to do some media stuff. Spirits are good actually. I’ve prepared for this so it’s not taking time out of my schedule. It fits in well. It’s another day, another lion in the jungle. It’s another lion ready to hunt. It’s just another day for me.”

Joshua has certainly had his ups and downs throughout his career – though the ups clearly outnumber the downs – but the towering Englishman has never presented as anything less than a consummate professional. Now is no exception. “Preparation is everything,” Joshua says. “If you prepare you’re relaxed because you’ve taken yourself there physically, you’ve taken yourself there mentally and you truly believe in yourself. I’m good.”

This is a major fight for Joshua. If he wins against the dangerous Dubois, the man will not only be a heavy titlist – but a three time heavyweight titlist. That’s no small thing. Still, Joshua insists he’s focusing on the important things.

“I’m not looking that far ahead because that’s just the icing on the cake. I’ve said to myself, precisely, performance is the most important thing for me. Mentality is the most important thing for me. All of the other stuff will follow that…three-time, I’ve done it once I’ve done it twice – nothing has really changed and I’ve had to work extremely hard to improve my performance so I’m fully focused on my performances. That’s what will bring me all the glitz and glam and glory.”

A lot of people are hoping to see glory when Joshua and Dubois answer the bell this weekend. Wembley Stadium, where the match is going down, has long been sold out for the event. What’s more, millions may also be watching the fight live on pay per view. Joshua gives a lot of credit for his successes to promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Yeah it’s been massive,” Joshua says of the partnership. “It’s been massive for my development in and out of the ring. In the ring it’s been sensational, even throughout the times that haven’t been so good – but what a story it is. The man knows boxing as well. To speak to him outside of actual competing and business, talking about boxing in general – it’s helped me develop. I met Eddie when I was probably, what, 20? 21? I’m now 34, going to be 35 next month, so it’s been a long journey and a fruitful one as well for both of us.”