Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Featured 2 Headlines

Oleksandr Usyk Detained, released by polish authorities

Featured 2 Headlines

Time to shine: joshua, dubois express confidence during grand london arrival

Featured 2 Headlines

"Mentality is the most important thing for me." ANthony joshua is zoned in on besting daniel dubois this weekend

Featured 2 Headlines

Canelo Alvarez Tops Edgar Berlanga in a surprsingly entertaining fight

Featured 1 Featured 2

erislandy Lara Stops Danny Garcia in Sad affair

Featured 2

Oleksandr Usyk Detained, released by polish authorities

Published

By: Sean Crose

“Dear Friends,” heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk wrote on social media Tuesday. “A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia.” Usyk was referring to the fact that he had been detained by Polish officials earlier in the day while at Krakow Airport. The undefeated fighter was released some time later with the help of the Ukrainian government.

“I spoke with Oleksandr Usyk on the phone after he was detained,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later claimed. “I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion. I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, to immediately look into all the details of the incident at Kraków airport. Now, everything is fine, our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained.”

Usyk was reportedly planning to go to London for this Saturday’s IBF heavyweight title fight between former opponents Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. According to Sky Sports: “Usyk’s presence at ringside will ramp up speculation that the WBC, WBO and WBA champion could face the Joshua vs Dubois winner in a future undisputed world title fight.” In the meantime, Usyk will soon be focusing his full attention on former titlist Tyson Fury, who Usyk defeated in a razor close fight earlier this year, and who he will be rematching this December.

Yesterday’s incident in Poland was surprising at least in part because Usyk is not seen as a troublemaker in the sport of boxing (except to his ring opponents). He’s naturally funny, no doubt, but he’s not a bragger or a loudmouth, and he takes his position of heavyweight titlist very seriously. In short, the man is a pro in every sense of the word. Still, there he was reportedly being handcuffed while trying to get on a flight. While it appears the entire affair was perhaps a simple misunderstanding of sorts, it was a bit jarring for fans to learn Usyk had been detained by authorities.

With the entire affair apparently now behind him, Usyk can remain zeroed in on the world of boxing. With Joshua battling Dubois this weekend and his own upcoming throwdown with the brilliant Fury right around the corner, Usyk is nothing if not a man with considerable business to attend to.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Image Image

Featured 2

Canelo-Berlanga Preview and prediction

By: Sean Crose This weekend boxing fans are getting the fight Canelo Alvarez wanted. While it’s true fans would have been happy if Canelo...

5 days ago

Featured 2

Canelo Alvarez Tops Edgar Berlanga in a surprsingly entertaining fight

By: Sean Crose Canelo Alvarez defended his super middleweight titles Saturday night against the brash young Edgar Berlanga. Like many before him, Berlanga seemed...

4 days ago

Featured 1

erislandy Lara Stops Danny Garcia in Sad affair

By: Sean Crose “Ten years ago this would have been a fascinating matchup.” So the PBC broadcast team said before Erislandy Lara and Danny...

4 days ago

Featured 2

“Mentality is the most important thing for me.” ANthony joshua is zoned in on besting daniel dubois this weekend

By: Sean Crose “It’s another day for me,” former heavyweight multi-titlist Anthony Joshua says on the eve of his IBF world championship fight against...

2 days ago