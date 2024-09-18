Oleksandr Usyk Detained, released by polish authorities

By: Sean Crose

“Dear Friends,” heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk wrote on social media Tuesday. “A misunderstanding took place. It was quickly resolved. Thanks to all who got concerned. Thanks to Ukrainian diplomats for the efficient support. And respect to Polish Police for conducting their obligations with no regards to height, weight, reach and regalia.” Usyk was referring to the fact that he had been detained by Polish officials earlier in the day while at Krakow Airport. The undefeated fighter was released some time later with the help of the Ukrainian government.

“I spoke with Oleksandr Usyk on the phone after he was detained,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later claimed. “I was disappointed by this attitude towards our citizen and champion. I instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, to immediately look into all the details of the incident at Kraków airport. Now, everything is fine, our champion has been released, and he is no longer being detained.”

Usyk was reportedly planning to go to London for this Saturday’s IBF heavyweight title fight between former opponents Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. According to Sky Sports: “Usyk’s presence at ringside will ramp up speculation that the WBC, WBO and WBA champion could face the Joshua vs Dubois winner in a future undisputed world title fight.” In the meantime, Usyk will soon be focusing his full attention on former titlist Tyson Fury, who Usyk defeated in a razor close fight earlier this year, and who he will be rematching this December.

Yesterday’s incident in Poland was surprising at least in part because Usyk is not seen as a troublemaker in the sport of boxing (except to his ring opponents). He’s naturally funny, no doubt, but he’s not a bragger or a loudmouth, and he takes his position of heavyweight titlist very seriously. In short, the man is a pro in every sense of the word. Still, there he was reportedly being handcuffed while trying to get on a flight. While it appears the entire affair was perhaps a simple misunderstanding of sorts, it was a bit jarring for fans to learn Usyk had been detained by authorities.

With the entire affair apparently now behind him, Usyk can remain zeroed in on the world of boxing. With Joshua battling Dubois this weekend and his own upcoming throwdown with the brilliant Fury right around the corner, Usyk is nothing if not a man with considerable business to attend to.