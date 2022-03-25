Listen Now:  
Tim Tszyu Eager For U.S Debut: “It’s My Time To Show Them And Give Them That Wow Factor”

Posted on 03/25/2022

By: Hans Themistode

Normally, Tim Tszyu has to peek out his window before stepping outside in his native land of Australia.

Of course, Tszyu’s fame isn’t derived solely from what he’s accomplished in the ring. Instead, with his father, Kostya Tszyu, having one of the more distinguished careers in boxing history, Tim Tszyu has had heaps of expectations placed on his shoulders.

In addition to his father holding multiple world titles at 140 pounds, thanks to wins over Julio Cesar Chavez, Roger Mayweather, and Zab Judah – Kostya Tszyu was gifted his Hall of Fame jacket in 2011.

As Tim Tszyu looks to carve out his own legacy, he’ll look to do so against perennial contender, Terrell Gausha. Tszyu will officially step foot on American soil this Saturday night at the Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Unlike in previous buildups heading into his showdowns against the likes of Dennis Hogan, Jeff Horn, and Takeshi Inoue – Tszyu has not been forced to sign countless autographs and smile for pictures with his adoring Australian fans. In fact, the reception for the 154-pound contender has been relatively muted.

Still, while Tszyu has always welcomed his rabid fanbase, he’s learning to enjoy the peace and calm associated with his upcoming US debut.

With time, nonetheless, Tszyu expects to prove himself as a top contender and future world champion. Come Saturday night, he believes his name will have a considerable buzz around it in both Australia and here stateside.

“It’s a new chapter for me,” said Tszyu during an interview with Brian Johnson. “I feel like I’ve achieved a lot in Australia. This gives me another fire, a burning desire. I like to come in here unknown, people don’t know what to expect. It’s my time to show them and give them that wow factor.”

