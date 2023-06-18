Listen Now:  
Tim Tszyu Demolishes Carlos Ocampo In One Round

Posted on 06/18/2023

By: Sean Crose

Popular junior middleweight Tim Tszyu, 22-0, battled Carlos Ocampo, 35-2, early (very early) Sunday at the Gold Coast Convention Center in Tszyu’s native Australia. The fight, which was scheduled for 12, was for Tszyu’s Interim WBO junior middleweight title belt. It was the main event of a two fight Showtime card which began 11:30 PM east coast time.

Photo: Showtime

Tszyu rocked his man right off the bat in the first round. He then rocked his man again. And again. Less than a minute into the fight Ocampo looked to be in considerable trouble. A thunderous overhand right put Ocampo to the mat. He got up but the opening round wasn’t even half over yet. Seconds later, Tszyu put Ocampo down and out courtesy of a left handed missile. The entire fight was under 90 seconds in length.

“I just want the name Charlo on my resume,” Tszyu said after the fight, referring to junior middleweight world titlist Jermell Charlo. “I did it quicker than your boy (Errol Spence), man…let’s dance.” Indeed, a Charlo-Tszyu fight is highly anticipated. “The big one’s Charlo,” Tszyu told the Australian crown. “So get your tickets. Plan all your holidays, because I’m coming back with four belts.”

