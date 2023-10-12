Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

“This Is Definitely The Biggest Fight Of My Career” David Benavidez Prepares To Face Demetrius Andrade

Posted on 10/12/2023

By: Sean Crose

“He’s a great fighter,” undefeated super middleweight contender David Benavidez said of fellow undefeated super middleweight contender Demetrius Andrade during a Thursday press conference, “and a lot of people have been ducking him for a long time.” Don’t count Benavidez among their number. He’ll be facing technical master Andrade on November 25th in a pay per view event. With a possible title fight with Canelo Alvarez on the line this throwdown will be a serious affair for both Benavidez and Andrade. Not that that the fighters aren’t grateful for their Thanksgiving weekend bout.

Image

“I’m really excited to come back again,” said Benavidez, “and fight on pay-per-view,” Indeed, one of the things that makes this matchup is exciting is the fact that it will be a clash of styles. “Andrade is a slick fighter,” Benavidez continued, “but I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer. I know the kind of fight that fans expect from me, so I’m putting in the work every day so that I can step into the ring on November 25 and go for the knockout. I’m coming to show everyone why I’m ‘El Monstruo’ at 168 pounds.”

Andrade appeared rather pumped for the fight, as well. “I’m having a great training camp,” the Rhode Islander said, “and I can’t wait for November 25.” Like the 27-0 Benavidez, the 32-0, Andrade is taking matters with the utmost seriousness. “I expect myself and David Benavidez to bring our best on fight night,” Andrade said, “and give the fans a memorable matchup. I have the tools and ability to beat anybody, and I’ll win this fight because of the confidence I have in my skills.” Although people are exhausted with the pay per view events that dominate boxing, there’s no denying that this is one of the better matchups in a very good year for the sport.

*Photo: Premier Boxing Champions

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
The Winner Of Fury-Usyk May Not Be Undisputed Heavyweight Champion For Long
October 6th
Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre Walks Out Of British Courtroom A Free Man
October 9th
Leigh Wood Comes From Behind To Stop Josh Warrington In Stunning Fashion
October 7th
It’s Official: David Benavidez To Face Demetrius Andrade On November 25th
October 10th
“This Is Definitely The Biggest Fight Of My Career” David Benavidez Prepares To Face Demetrius Andrade
October 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend