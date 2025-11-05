The Second Act Of Otto Wallin

By: Sean Crose

By the middle of the fight, Fury was cut… bad. No one had expected anything like that to happen. It was worth wondering whether or not Fury could make the final bell. His opponent southpaw Otto Wallin had tagged him good and now it seemed Fury was in real trouble. Suffice to say the towering Englishman survived and went on to win the fight. One point had to be made clear, however. Fury wasn’t invincible,and his opponent Wallin was a serious heavyweight contender. Without doubt it was a fight Fury would never forget. What’s more, Wallin was undoubtedly a fighter to keep an eye on.

Four years later Wallin found himself fighting for numerous heavyweight titles against another towering Englishman, Anthony Joshua. Wallin gave it his all but Joshua simply hit too hard and was able to harm the man on numerous occasions. Ultimately, Wallin’s corner threw in the towel. Two fights later, Wallin was bested by Derek Chisora. Wallin hasn’t fought since that time…but that’s about to change. For on Friday night Wallin will be returning to the ring for Boxing Insider Promotions’ latest card which will be going down live in Atlantic City.

Wallin’s opponent on Friday will be Chris Thomas. The two will meet in a scheduled eight rounder that will find noted trainer Ronnie Shields in Wallins corner. ‘It’s been good for me,” he told me of teaming up with Shields. “It’s been a good move.” What’s more, Wallin is happy to be fighting again in New Jersey. “I’m looking forward to fighting in Atlantic City again,” he said, “close to my old home of New York.” At 34 years of age Wallin is still a young man, especially in terms of being a heavyweight fighter. An impressive showing on Friday would be a good step forward, no doubt.

For Wallin is a good fighter. Ask Tyson Fury if proof is needed. Wallin has a good high guard, an impressive southpaw jab, strong footwork and the natural ability to end a fight early if and when the moment calls for it. Getting into the ring for a scheduled eight rounds is an intelligent way of getting back in the game. Under the guidance of Shields it will be interesting to see how he performs. One thing is certain, the man certainly sounds confident. “I’m excited to get back in the ring,” Wallin tells me. With the second act of a career in front of him, he’s got good reason to be.