Terence Crawford Retires

By: Sean Crose

Terence Crawford, the widely regarded best boxer on Earth, has announced his retirement on social media. “Walking away as a great with nothing else left to prove,” the undefeated multi division title holder posted on Tuesday. The post was accompanied by a photo of gloves hanging in a ring, indicating it seems that he’s hanging up the gloves. Crawford recently fought in his greatest battle, meeting Canelo Alvarez in the ring last fall after climbing up numerous divisions to face the red-haired star, Crawford easily handled his man, earning himself a hard-earned decision and a legendary status.

With a record of 21 and 0, the Nebraska native has virtually nothing to prove. The man has his record. He has a family and he now has millions of dollars and a guaranteed ticket into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. While there will always be an opponent out there, Crawford clearly feels it’s the right time to call it a career.

“Crawford’s life and career tell the ultimate story of defying the odds, disproving all the doubts and questions of others and the power of self belief at every turn,” a media announcement stated (via TMZ). “His impact on the sport of boxing, his hometown of Omaha, and young people who have watched his inspirational story of success will last far beyond his last fight.”

Ironically enough, it took Crawford years to finally and truly burst through to the spotlight. After winning numerous world titles in numerous divisions, the man was little known outside the sport when he slipped in between the ropes to face fellow welterweight titleist Errol Spence back in 2023. So dominating with Crawford that it was clear he had to find even bigger challenges for himself afterward. And after a single fight at super welterweight, he literally bested the great Canelo Alvarez this past year in front of Netflix cameras in what proved to be a major sporting event.

Throughout what has been a brilliant career, Crawford has bested the likes of Shawn Porter, Amir Khan, Viktor Postol, Ray Beltran, and of course Spence and Canelo. While it’s true fighters have a tendency not to stay retired, Crawford is a rather serious individual so it’s likely he didn’t take this decision lightly. He isn’t the type to clown with the media like Tyson Fury is either. If we have seen the rest of Crawford, it was a pleasure watching a once in a lifetime talent ply his trade. Without doubt he was a one of a kind ring practitioner.