Terence Crawford Makes Quick Work Of Kell Brook

Terence Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) has always been a slow starter and tonight at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, he came out sluggish from the opening bell. His opponent on the night in 34 year old former welterweight champion Kell Brook took full advantage.

Over the course of two rounds, Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) out landed the WBO title holder. His slim lead however, wouldn’t last long as Crawford began finding his rhythm in the third round. While things seemed to be just picking up, within the blink of an eye, Crawford ended things.

As the fourth round began, Crawford landed a seemingly harmless jab. Yet, the moment it landed, Brook fell back into the ropes. From there, the former three division champion swarmed his foe until he hit the deck.

To the credit of Brook, he managed to stagger back to his feet. However, it didn’t take long for Crawford to close the show as referee stepped in to call a halt to their contest.