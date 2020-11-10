Terence Crawford: “I know for A Fact If I Retire, I’m Gonna Be In The Hall Of Fame”

By: Hans Themistode

At the age of 33, Terence Crawford doesn’t believe his career is nearing its finish line. With 12 years as a professional under his belt, no one has come close to blemishing the Nebraska native’s unbeaten record. If you ask Crawford, he’ll tell you that he’s smack in the middle of his prime and still has more that he wants to accomplish.

Nov. 29, 2014, Omaha,Nebraska — WBO Lightweight champion Terence Crawford ,”the Pride of Omaha” wins a 12-round unanimous decision over Ray Beltran of Mexico Saturday, November 29, at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha,NE. — Photo Credit : Chris Farina – Top Rank (no other credit allowed) copyright 2014

With that being said, if for some unforeseen reason the 33 year old decided to hang up his gloves this very minute, he believes that the next stop for him will be the hall of fame.

“I feel like I’m able to retire whenever I want, truthfully,” said Crawford to Andre Ward on “Relentless: Terence Crawford. “I feel like I’ve done enough to be in the Hall of Fame right now, today. When I look at fighters that’s in the Hall of Fame, I say, ‘Man, I accomplished way more than them.’ So, I think in my head, ‘I know for a fact if I retire, I’m gonna be in the Hall of Fame.”

While Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) looks around the hallowed grounds of the boxing hall of fame, he continues to notice that his credentials stack up with anyone else’s. Yet, the Nebraska product has been peppered with critical remarks from fans who would like to see him take a step up in competition. Their words however, don’t exactly bother him. With everything that he has already accomplished, the WBO welterweight titlist won’t let anyone diminish his achievements.

“Champion in three different weight classes. Undisputed [in the junior welterweight division]. ‘Fighter of the Year.’ ESPY award-winner. Everything that I have accomplished in the sport of boxing. So, deep down in my heart, I know, you know, where I’m heading. I’m not ashamed if I walked away from the sport of boxing because I’ll walk away with my head high.”

Rattling off his list of accomplishments may bring a smile to his face, but at the moment, he’s tucked those memories away as he focuses on his future. In just a few more days, Crawford will attempt to make the fourth defense of his welterweight title against former titleholder Kell Brook at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Crawford is by no means looking past the 34 year old Brook, but he does expect their contest to play out similarly to his previous bouts. Should that happen, the former three division world titlist has pondered what would be next for him. If the decision was solely his, Crawford knows exactly who he wants to fight before he pulls down the curtain on his career.

“If I could fight all the fighters, you know, and then walk away, Pacquiao would be the number one. Spence, he’ll be right after that. Danny Garcia. Keith Thurman. And that’s it.”