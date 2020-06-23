Ten Fight Series Announced by Let Battle Commence

By: Hans Themistode

For the past several weeks live boxing has returned as Top Rank is in the midst of its summer series which provides fans with at least two shows per week for the duration of the hottest season of the year. Golden Boy Promotions on the other hand, is set to return to action in late July with live shows of their own.

Now, joining in on the boxing action is the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) as they have announced earlier today that it will host a series of ten events under the “Let Battle Commence” banner. The events are scheduled to take place on July 18th and will be shown on FITE TV. Much like the current sports landscape, no fans will be in attendance.

Promoting the events will be former Commonwealth Super Lightweight champion Lee McAllister who will also be participating.

The first three cards will have the current maximum allowed participants which is five contests. There will be no championship level contest and the event will run through the month of December. With the exception of the first month, fans can expect to see fight cards at least twice a month.

Jumping into the mix to start things off is former WBO featherweight champion Scott Harrison (27-3-2, 15 KOs). He’ll end his seven year retirement to take on Paul Peers who has yet to register a win through two career contests. Their matchup, along with the rest of the card, is set to take place at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen Scotland.

Once safety measures for COVID-19 dissipates, fans will be able to kick in the front door and check out some of their favorite boxers live. Places such as London and Liverpool are amongst the destinations that future contests with fans will take place.

The headliners of each show have not been completely announced, but the full schedule can be found below.

July 18th: Scott Harrison vs Paul Peers

August 1st: Nathan Beattie vs TBA

August 15th: Lee McAllister vs TBA

September 5th: Eleanor Coulson vs TBA

September 19th: Navid Iran versus Sandy Robb

October 3rd: TBA

October 17th: TBA

November 7th: TBA

November 21st: TBA

December 5th: TBA