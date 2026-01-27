Stevenson-Lopez Rings In Boxing’s First Major Event Of 2026

By: Sean Crose

In a fight world still dominated by pay-per-view, it’s sometimes distressing to see what’s sold as a major fight. Average matches are played up like super events, while legitimate pairings idle and sometimes never come to pass. Fortunately, Saturday will present the world with a legitimately huge fight. Shakur Stevenson a brilliant product of Newark New Jersey, will be jumping up to junior welterweight to face WBC champion Teofimo Lopez in a scheduled 12 rounder at Madison Square Garden. It goes without saying the sport can use more of this kind of matchmaking, for this, friends, is a serious fight between two series talents.

For the undefeated Stevenson this will be his first fight against an opponent who is considered an equal or perhaps even a better. Stevenson’s been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time. As great as he is he has had the misfortune of being good yet oftentimes less than entertaining which is not always a positive for one’s career when one makes a living appealing to the public. Now it’s the man’s chance to show the world how good he is against top notch competition. In a sense, it’s a dream come true for the Jersey native. Yet one mustn’t forget that Lopez wants to turn the dream into a nightmare.

As for Lopez, the junior welterweight titleist might be as brash as ever. He may have been in a big fight like the one he’s getting into this coming weekend before, but frankly, people had expected him to do more after surprising Vasyl Lomachenko years ago. Now Lopez finally has the chance to once again impress the public against a high-level opponent. If it isn’t obvious already, both men have a lot riding on Saturday night’s bout. It may be the difference between star and superstar. Let’s just say that the winner could look forward to more pay-per-view fights ahead.

It’s also worth saying that this fight might not exactly be Hagler-Hearns. Stevenson is known as a scientific fighter, slick and not known for his knockout power. Lopez was known for his knockout power but so far it hasn’t carried up to junior welterweight. That of course could all change Saturday night. Then again most anything can happen in boxing. Which is why this fight is well worth seeing… that and the fact that it’s a fight of consequence, something the public sees far too little of these days.