Spence: “All I Got To Do Is Thank God That I’m Here”

By: Sean Crose

“I feel like Brian Kenny works for the D.A.” welterweight multi-titlist Errol Spence Jr kiddingly tweeted early Sunday morning after being interviewed by Kenny live on Fox hours earlier. Spence, who survived an absolutely horrific car crash last October, made his first public appearance Saturday when he spoke with the veteran broadcaster as part of the terrific Tony Harrison – Jermell Charlo card. “I’m feeling good,” the 26-0 WBC and IBF welterweight champion said, “and I’ve spent a lot of time with my family, my friends, and my little girl. I’ve been enjoying the time with them while I’ve been out from boxing.”



Spence was intoxicated while racing through Dallas in his sport’s car during the early morning hours of October 10th. Video caught footage of his Ferrari flipping, kicking up debris, and ending up a complete wreck. The fact that Spence survived, much less appeared as good as he did on Saturday, is a wonder in and of itself. Still, the 29 year of landed in legal trouble due to the incident. Local affiliate WFAA reported some time after the crash that John Creuzo, a Dallas County District Attorney, had “filed an affidavit accusing Errol Spence Jr. of driving while intoxicated before the boxer’s October crash.”



Still, Spence on Saturday appeared grateful for the simple fact that he had survived the incident. “it was a miracle from God,” the DeSoto native told Kenny. “It really protected me during the accident because anybody else probably would have been killed. It was just a blessing from God that I was able to make it safe and that I was able to return back to boxing.” Spence indicated that he was already back in the gym, prepping for his ring return. “I already started training last week,” he claimed, “and I was feeling good. I hit the mitts and everything and I got in and ran and stuff too.”



Spence, who many rank among the sport’s current pound for pound best fighters, said he’s ready to return to the ring in the spring or summer. He also made it clear he’s not looking for any easy touches upon that return. “I don’t want a tune-up fight,” he said matter of factly. “I want to fight Pacquiao or Garcia if he wins his fight. I want to fight Danny Garcia. I was supposed to fight him in January, but I had my accident. That’s the guys I’m looking to fight.” A potential fight with either Garcia, who faces Ivan Redkach in January, or Pacquiao, who impressively bested WBA welterweight champ Keith Thurman last summer, is music to fan’s ears.

“No restrictions at all,” Spence told Kenny – who wasn’t afraid to ask about the medical and legal aspects of Spence’s situation. “I’ve been cleared. They did all types of scans on me. They think it’s a miracle. I can’t explain it. All I got to do is thank God that I’m here. I’m healthy, I can touch my kids and kiss them, and I’m here with my mother and my father and I can give the fans what they’ve been wanting.”