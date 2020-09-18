Showtime Preview: Lubin – Gausha

By: Sean Crose

Showtime and Premiere Boxing Champions will be presenting a WBC junior middleweight title eliminator Saturday evening when the 22-1 Erickson Lubin takes on the 21-1-1 Terrell Gausha at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena.

Lubin was on the fast track to stardom when he was crushed by Jermell Charlo in their 2018 battle. Since then, the 24 year old has gone on to win four in a row. By besting Gausha, Lubin can get one step closer to proving his single loss (it’s a single loss, for Pete’s sake) was just a bump in the road.

Lubin in action

As for Gausha, the 33 year old has lost but a single bout of his own – to Erislandy Lara – and has fought Austin Trout to a draw. Other than that, the California native’s record is without blemish. This should be an interesting matchup, as the combatants are quality fighters who deserve attention. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The 11-1 featherweight Tugstsogt Nyambayar will be on Saturday’s card, as well. He’ll be facing the 15-0 Cobia Breedy in a scheduled 12 round affair. Nyambar was last seen in the ring last February, when he dropped a decision to the uber-talented Gary Russell. Breedy, a replacement opponent, was last seen stopping Titus Williams last December at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center.

Also appearing on the Showtime broadcast will be the 25-0 Jaron Ennis. The 25-0 welterweight will be facing Juan Carlos Abreu in a scheduled 10 rounder. Ennis is the up and comer, with all but two of his wins coming by knockout. Yet the 25-3-1 Abreu has stopped his last two opponents, one being the 15-0 Israel Valerio.

The Lubin-Gausha card will air starting live at 8 PM EST, Saturday on Showtime.