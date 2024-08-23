SHakur Stevenson signs with matchroom boxing

By: Sean Crose

Lightweight king Shakur Stevenson has signed up with Matchroom Boxing. “I am ready to start this next chapter of my career and it begins on October 12 with Joe Cordina on the stacked Riyadh Season card in Saudi Arabia,” Stevenson said in a press release. “I’ve made it clear that I want the biggest names and the biggest fights in the sport. Bring on William Zepeda at the top of 2025 and I’m ready for anyone who is brave enough to step in the ring with me. There have been few willing to take on that challenge in recent years.”

The undefeated, 22-0 Stevenson has been looking for a major contest for ages. Indeed, the man arguably has two things working against him. The first thing is that he is a VERY good fighter. Stevenson is often accused of being a boring fighter, however. The man simply isn’t an action oriented athlete. Nor is he particularly dazzling to watch, a la defensive legends like Floyd Mayweather or Pernell Whitaker. Still, no one in Stevenson’s general weight realm with be considered the best without squaring off against the young man from Newark. Hence, Stevenson is valuable to a promotional outlet such as Matchroom.

“I am delighted to welcome what I believe is a pound-for-pound great to the Matchroom team,” Matchroom honcho Eddie stated. “Shakur Stevenson is 27 and already a three-division World champion and might be unbeatable in the sport of boxing. This young man should be a global superstar, and I believe with our machine behind him, he will land all the big fights and receive all the credit that he deserves.

The journey begins on October 12 in Riyadh on a huge card, and we cannot wait for the future together.”

Stevenson’-Cordina t will be on the undercard of the highly anticipated Artur Beterbirev-Dmitry Bivol undisputed light heavyweight title fight. “With Matchroom and Riyadh Season, I am teaming up with a promotional force that matches my world class talent,” Stevenson said. “We will be unstoppable in and out of the ring, and I will continue to show my dominance for many years to come in the sport of boxing.” That’s something Matchroom clearly hopes is true.

“Stevenson boasts a flawless resume,” the promotional outlet claimed, “having defeated the likes of Oscar Valdez, Robson Conceicao and Jamel Herring – which has seen him collect the WBC and WBO Super Featherweight straps, along with the WBO Featherweight title during an incredible career to date.”