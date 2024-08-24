Anthony JOshua-Daniel Dubois Sells out wembley stadium

Connect with us

Published

By: Sean Crose

This may all be old hat to Anthony Joshua, but for Daniel Dubois this is no doubt enormous news – for Wembley Stadium is sold out for the two men’s IBF heavyweight title fight on the 21st of September. Although former world titlist Joshua can likely sell out Wembley once a month, Dubois has found himself in a true British megafight. While this will be Joshua’s fifth performance at Wembley, it will be just the second time Dubois has slipped between the ropes at the famed stadium. The only other time was in 2019 when he stopped Richard Harrison within the distance.

Joshua, on the other hand, has bested none other than Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley, along with Kubrat Pulev, Alexander Povetkin and Matt Legg. Joshua, however, is a certified star of the sport, while Dubois is the epitome of a hungry contender. Having only lost to Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce, Dubois – who like Joshua is a Londoner – has clobbered Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic respectively in his last two fights. Both of those men were undefeated before stepping into the ring with Dubois. In other words, although Joshua will likely enter the ring the betting favorite in September, the fight is by no means a guaranteed win for the towering Englishman.

“I’m just aiming to be the best,” Sky Sports quotes Dubois as saying, “to fight the best and beat the best. AJ has been the king for a long time, and we all know it, so on the night I need to become a king-slayer.” As for Joshua, the man is clearly aware that, although he is (yet) to be a big draw in the sport, Dubois is no joke. “I know the game,” Joshua said (via Sky Sports) We’re all in the wild. We’re a pack of lions and hunters.” Joshua added that he’s focused on the September bout. “It’s the next man up,” he said. “I’ve had Dubois on my mind for a while.”

Although both fighters have suffered defeats (Joshua has lost to Andy Ruiz, who he went on to beat in a rematch, as well as Usyk, to soundly decisioned him twice), each man has shown he can successfully return from adversity. “I’ve improved all round as a fighter and an athlete,” said Dubois. “I’m really up for this and ready to go.” No doubt Joshua feels the same way, which is no doubt part of the reason why the enormous Wembley Stadium has sold out for this fight.

