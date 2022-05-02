Sergey Kovalev Backing Dmitry Bivol Against Canelo Alvarez

By: Hans Themistode

Getty

Despite reigning over the light heavyweight division as WBA champion for the better part of the past five years, Dmitry Bivol’s chances of beating Canelo Alvarez are being viewed as slim to none.

In the mind of the betting world and according to the prognostication of media pundits and fans, Alvarez will have his way with the Russian native when they square off this Saturday night, May 7th, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alvarez, 31, has recently been spending his time aggregating every world title at 168 pounds. Following victories over Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant, Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

With every 168-pound world title tucked safely underneath his arm, Alvarez has decided against defending his undisputed throne, at least at the moment. Instead, Alvarez will attempt to plant his flag at 175 pounds, a division he’s competed in only once.

In Alvarez’s light heavyweight debut, the pound-for-pound star took on Sergey Kovalev. Although he was forced to tread water early on, Alvarez eventually found his rhythm as he outworked Kovalev during the later rounds before subsequently registering the stoppage victory in the 11th.

Having competed against Anthony Yarde less than three months prior to his showdown against Alvarez, Kovalev has always maintained that fatigue played a major role in his decisive loss.

Regardless of Kovalev’s opinion, the former unified light heavyweight champion has moved on with his career. Presently, the 39-year-old is set to make his cruiserweight debut on May 14th, against Tervel Pulev. Still, while Kovalev has left the light heavyweight division behind, he still glances back in wonder.

Considering Bivol’s recent stretch, earning back-to-back victories in 2021 following an idle 2020, Kovalev likes what he see’s from his fellow countrymen. So much so, in fact, that Kovalev is willing to go as far as to back Bivol in his upcoming bout.

“This fight is very interesting for me,” said Kovalev during an interview with You Can’t Play Boxing. “I think Bivol has a great opportunity to get a victory over Canelo. I believe he can get a victory over Canelo.”