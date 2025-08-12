San Antonio Showdown Featuring Justin Figueroa and Justin Pauldo

Desi Martinez Promotions and Fighters First Management will present a loaded night of action on Saturday, August 23 as “THE SAN ANTONIO SUMMER SHOWDOWN” comes to Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

The ten-fight card features a bevy of top contenders and rising talent, and is headlined by undefeated rising contender Justin Figueroa, who duels Jarrod Tennant in an eight-round matchup for the Junior NABF Super Welterweight Title.

Also stepping into the ring is San Antonio-native Javier “Pitbull” Rodriguez, as he faces Brandon Cruz in eight rounds of lightweight action, plus lightweight contender Justin Pauldo matches up against the streaking Said Chino in a 10-round showdown and San Antonio’s own super middleweight contender Edward Ortiz takes on fellow San Antonio-resident Jose Sanchez Charles in a six-round matchup.

Rounding out the card are a series of Texas-based prospects as Del Rio’s Jesus Martinez competes in a six-round bantamweight attraction, Fort Worth’s unbeaten Joseph Almajdi matches up against undefeated Santiago Buendia in a four-round super welterweight tilt and undefeated San Antonio-native Isaac Bermea squares off against Pedro Pinillo in a six-round super lightweight bout.

Plus, San Antonio’s Ethan Perez puts his undefeated record on the line in a six-round featherweight battle against Mexico’s Osmar Rodriguez Gamez, Converse’s Ramon Soto competes in a four-round featherweight tilt against Emmanuel Saenz, and undefeated San Antonio heavyweight Oliver Guerrero meets Jerome Aiken for a four-round fight.

Tickets for the live event are available HERE. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. CT, with first fight at 5:35 p.m. CT.

“I’m excited to partner once again with Desi Martinez Promotions for our second event together,” said Jolene Mizzone, President, Fighters First Management. “Desi and his team are truly great to work with—it’s refreshing to collaborate with a promoter who truly ‘gets it.’ I can’t wait to see Justin Figueroa in his first main event title fight, and I believe Justin Pauldo is just one step away from facing the biggest names in the 135-pound division. I’m also looking forward to watching Joseph Aljamdi showcase his skills for the fans—he’s definitely one to watch for in the future. Let’s not forget about all the San Antonio talent that is being showcased on the card as well!”

A rising contender in the 154-pound division, Figueroa (12-0, 10 KOs) will look to keep his perfect record intact as he returns to San Antonio for the second time as a pro, having dominated Christian Aguirre on his way to a unanimous decision in March 2024. Since then, the 26-year-old Atlantic City, N.J.-native has continued to become a popular attraction in his hometown, winning four straight bouts in the boxing-rich city, including most recently stopping Mario Gaston Rios in March. He steps in to face Tennant (9-5, 4 KOs), who’s gone the distance with a pair of rising young fighters in 2025. Originally from Wisconsin and now fighting out of Los Angeles, Tennant dropped a March contest to unbeaten Cristian Cangelosi before going eight rounds with Leonardo Ruiz in June.

Rodriguez (17-3-3, 3 KOs) will compete in his hometown of San Antonio once again, after most recently returning to the ring at Boeing Center to fight Brandon Gutierrez to a split draw in March. Previously the 31-year-old had returned from an extended layoff with a unanimous decision over John Herrera in November 2024. Rodriguez first turned pro in 2011 as a teenager with a majority draw in his pro debut before reeling off 12 consecutive wins. He’ll face San Diego’s Cruz (10-5, 7 KOs), who looks to bounce back after back-to-back defeats in his last two bouts. The 26-year-old had won four of five contests before dropping fights in August 2024 and February 2025.

The 11th-ranked lightweight by the WBC, Pauldo (18-2, 9 KOs) showed his mettle as a 135-pound contender in his last outing as he emphatically knocked out former world champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in round eight of their February showdown. In earning that career-best victory, Pauldo showed his ability to recover from defeat, getting the big win after a split-decision defeat to Miguel Madueno in February 2024. Prior to Madueno, Pauldo had put together 12-consecutive wins since his first defeat, which came via another split-decision against Efrain Cruz in July 2015. He will be opposed by the 28-year-old Chino (25-12-2, 16 KOs), who enters this fight on a six-bout winning streak that dates back to September 2023. The 28-year-old originally hails from Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania and now fights out of Tennessee as he prepares to make his U.S. debut on August 23. Most recently, Chino scored a third-round stoppage of the then once-beaten Gael Assumani in February.

Another San Antonio-native looking to impress his hometown fans, Ortiz (14-2-2, 5 KOs) looks to make it four wins in his last five outings on August 23. Most recently, the 33-year-old scored a unanimous decision over Alejandro Avalos in May, while his last outing at this arena saw him dominate the previously unbeaten Symari Alexander in May 2023. He’ll meet another San Antonio-resident in the 31-year-old Charles (21-6-1, 12 KOs). Originally from Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, Charles has faced a litany of champions and contenders throughout his career, including top rated middleweight Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez, former world champion Austin Trout and Vito Mielnicki Jr.

# # #

For more information visit www.dmpboxing.com and www.fightersfirst.comor follow on social media through Instagram at @dmpboxing and @fightersfirstmgmt, Facebook at www.facebook.com/DMPBoxingSA and https://www.facebook.com/FightersFirstMgmt/and YouTube @DesiMartinezPromotions