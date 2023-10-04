Ryan Garcia-Teofimo Lopez: “Superbowl Of Boxing On Superbowl Weekend,” Or Just A Pipe Dream?

By: Sean Crose

Boxing fans would no doubt love to see junior welterweights Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez battle it out in the ring. Both men are heavy handed, skilled, and exceedingly confident. It would, simply put, be the kind of match that promises to deliver fireworks. And, true enough, both Garcia and Lopez are looking for redemption. Garcia lost last spring by knockout to Gervonta Davis in a much hyped superfight while Lopez is still trying to make up the career ground he lost when he was decisioned by Geoerge Kambosos a few years back. Make no mistake, Garcia-Lopez would be a big fight.

Could it come to fruition, though? More importantly, could it come to fruition during February’s Super Bowl Weekend? Garcia promoter and former pound for pound great Oscar De La Hoya certainly thinks so. On a Wednesday Instagram posting, the man spoke his mind: “Superbowl of boxing on superbowl weekend,” he wrote. “Imagine if we can all come together and create a historical night for millions around the world.” It sounds great, of course, but – this being modern boxing – could such an event truly come to fruition? De La Hoya appears optimistic is nothing else in the video accompanying the post.

“Imagine,” he says, “Super Bowl weekend, the Super Bowl of boxing. Ryan Garcia, Teofimo Lopez or even Devin Haney, the winner of Prograis. Then on the undercard, you have Shakur vs. William Zepeda. And then to top it all off, Jaime Munguia versus Derevyanchenko or maybe Berlanga. And to open it up you have Kid Austin versus Jo Jo Diaz. The Super Bowl of boxing. Let’s do this!” Without doubt, it would be quite a lineup, one well worth seeing. What’s more, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that such a card could be made.

Will it, though?

Frankly, the whole thing would likely cost a fortune, involving as it would one superstar in Garcia along with a potential pile of impressive, popular and – let’s face it – expensive fighters along with him. Garcia is young and popular enough outside the world of boxing to draw in young viewers simply curious to see the social media savvy Californian in action. Still, names like Lopez, Prograis, Haney, and Stevenson don’t come cheap. Even one or two names on that list would cost a pretty penny to put on the same card. Then, naturally, there’s the maddening fact that boxing politics have ruined more potential big cards than inclement weather has.

Still, De LA Hoya deserves credit here. He seems sincere. Plus, if he pulls it off, boxing fans make out with the win.