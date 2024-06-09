Connect with us

ryan garcia Reportedly arrested For Felony vandalism in Beverly HIlls

Xander Zayas Decisions Patrick Teixeira

Adrien Broner Gets dropped, loses decision to blair cobbs

Mike Tyson - Jake Paul Moved to November 15th

Errol SPence explains why he feels his fighter frank martin will defeat gervonta davis

Published

By: Sean Crose

Ryan Garcia was reportedly arrested by Beverly Hills police for felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The story was broken by TMZ, which included video of the fighter presumably being led away by police. TMZ quotes Garcia’s lawyer as saying the fighter known as King Ry “was taken by the BHPD to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and to our knowledge, may be charged with public intoxication.” According to TMZ, law enforcement stated that “the boxer was arrested and taken into custody after he allegedly damaged property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway.”

The arrest went down just days after police performed a wellness check on Garcia at the same hotel. In truth, many have found Garcia’s behavior to be alarming for some time now. His public comments have randomly switched from faithful to foul (quite a contradiction). What’s more, he claimed he drank in the leadup to his victory over Devin Haney in April, then tested positive for having a banned substance in his system (Garcia has declared he never willingly took the substance). With that being said, Boxing Insider will keep readers abreast of the ongoing story as it develops.

