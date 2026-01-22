Ryan Garcia Hypes 2/21 Bout Against Mario Barrios

By: Sean Crose

“This is turning into a circus.” So said Mario Barrios at a Thursday press conference for his upcoming battle against Ryan Garcia “The fight’s set,” he continued . “Feb. 21st, y’all know what I bring every time I step in there.” Although he’s going to enter the ring on the 21st, the WBC Welterweight World Titleist, there’s little doubt that Garcia is the bigger draw of the two and because of that this will be the biggest fight of Barrio’s career.

For his own part, Garcia seemed eager get back into the ring. His last fight after all ended in defeat at the gloved fists of Rolly Romero. What that means of course is that Garcia is truly in need of a win. Should he lose the Barrios, his drawing power and popularity may very well wane. Not that the colorful Californian is particularly worried

“I am definitely super prepared for this fight, you guys,” he said.”I’ve been really, really focused. You can do a lot of talking, at the end of the day the fight is Feb. 21.” Garcia went on to bring up the fact (or perhaps argue) that three people who trained him now train or have trained Barrios. “I call them the traitors,” he said.

Barrios didn’t seem particularly intrigued by the drama being presented around him. Frankly, he just seemed happy to be fighting Garcia. He actually went far enough to say that he hoped Garcia was in top form when they meet in February.

“They said that he’s focused,” Barrios said, “that we’re going to get a Ryan that’s 100% and that makes me happy to hear, so when I whoop ass on Feb. 21 there won’t be no excuses.”

Should Barrios pull off the win over Garcia it will be the crowning achievement of the man’s career. It will also perhaps be very rewarding both in terms of popularity and in terms of dollars earned. Then again the same could be said for Garcia should he win. The guy’s brought in a ton of money after all and is likely to bring in a ton more provided he keeps entertaining fans in the ring. He has to be his best against Barrios, though, otherwise he’ll clearly be on the downslide..