Robert Easter Jr. Shot Multiple Times While Fending Off Robbers, Expected To Survive

By: Hans Themistode

Robert Easter Jr. found himself the target of aggressive robbers in Cincinnati Ohio. The former IBF 135 pound titlist was approached by gunpoint by several men who demanded he removed his jewelry.

According to WTOL 11, Easter told investigators that he was approached from behind and heard a suspect say “give me those,” referring to the jewelry Easter Jr. was wearing at the time.

Once he heard the demands, Easter Jr. immediately took off running. While he attempted to get away, he was shot multiple times before falling to the ground. It’s being reported that several diamond rings, multiple gold chains, and his cell phone were taken during the robbery.

At this moment, Easter Jr. is undergoing surgery in a local Cincinnati hospital and is expected to fully recover.

The 31-year-old former titlist had been hoping to continue building towards another world title opportunity. Since losing his IBF crown at the hands of Mikey Garcia in 2018, Easter Jr. has picked up two consecutive victories and one draw. In his most recent trip to the ring, he easily outboxed fringe contender Ryan Martin in his second pro fight at 140 pounds.

The hope for the resident of Toledo, Ohio, is to work his way back up the championship ladder. However, despite his world title aspirations, his pugilistic dreams will be put on hold until he recovers from the violent attack.