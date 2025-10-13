RIP Alex Wallau

By: Sean Crose

“Boxing lost a courageous man with passing of former commentator Alex Wallau,” Top Rank Promotion’s Bruce Tampler stated on social media this past weekend “dear friend of many in the business. Alex faced death threats after exposing crooked Don King tournament, was the brain behind Howard Cosell and later president of ABC TV for Bob Iger. Should be HOF.” Indeed, the gentlemanly Wallau was one of the great faces of the sport during it’s 80’s era golden age. Yet the broadcaster also proved himself to be a fighter outside the ring, one who challenged corruption and successfully battled cancer for decades.

Wallau was working for ABC in the mid 80s when he was offered the chance to broadcast professional boxing live for the network. Before that he was known for having fought against the broadcast of a farcical fight tournament. He may have looked too polished to be an integral part of boxing broadcasting, but Wallau excelled at his job before the cameras, lodging himself permanently into the minds of those of us who followed his trade. His career was sidelined, however, when he was diagnosed with throat cancer. Even from the beginning of his health battle, however, Wallau proved to be a fighter. ”After three months, 25 percent of the people who have this are dead already,” he said early on, “I’m doing well. It’s like a 15-round fight. You don’t know if you can do it until you try. I’m ready to give it a shot.”

The network TV man also had an ability to keep things in perspective. ”I’ve always felt that things even up in life,” he told told the Chicago Tribune (in a quote posted by Ring Magazine). “I’ve had an unbelievably lucky life, a tremendous family, friends, wife. So I figure this is my tough time, but a lot of people have tough times their whole life. I remember telling my wife once, ‘I can’t always be this lucky.’ So, in a way, I was prepared for it.”

As if his courage wasn’t proof enough of his gutsiness, the man died Friday at the age of 80 – having successfully battled cancer for decades. “Alex Wallau,” stated famed trainer/podcaster Teddy Atlas, “was a Boxing expert as a Commentator & Television Executive, & a fighter who survived Cancer, & lived as a Gentleman. R. I. P.” In short, while Wallau was an important part of the fight game – he became even more important in showing the world how he faced adversity.

The man will certainly be well missed, in both boxing circles and beyond.

RIP.