“Ring Masters Ring Ceremony” To Go Down Saturday At Madison Square Garden

By: Sean Crose

The Ring Ceremony for USA Boxing Metro’s 2022 Ring Masters Competition is being held this Saturday, December 10th, at Madison Square Garden. Ring Masters has established itself as New York’s premiere amateur boxing competition, one which presents rising talent to the public. All of this year’s finalists will be honored at Saturday’s ceremony.

This year’s Tournament began running last spring, with fighters eight years old and up competing. As Boxing Insider wrote, “shows were featured at some great venues like: Sony Hall, Bay Ridge Catholic Academy, Gleason’s Gym, Church Street Boxing, and Hudson Valley Sports Dome., in front of sold out crowds. “