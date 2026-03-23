The 2026 Ring Masters Championships: Road to the Garden will reach its conclusion on Friday, April 10 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, capping a tournament that drew more than 500 athletes across 22 events over the past three months.

The finals card will feature up to 25 bouts as the New York metropolitan area’s top amateur Elite and Novice Senior Class boxers compete for championship rings and, for elite division winners, a spot representing USA Boxing Metro at the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions — an Olympic qualifying pathway.

Now in its eighth year, the Ring Masters Championships has become the premier amateur boxing tournament in the New York region. Launched in 2018 by USA Boxing Metro after the change from the New York Daily News Golden Gloves, the tournament has grown steadily each year, from 600 entrants in its debut to the 500-plus field that competed in 2026. Winners receive custom Ring Masters Championship rings — gold insert for champions, silver for runners-up.

The road to MSG this year ran through gyms and venues across the five boroughs, Long Island, and the surrounding metro area. The 22 preliminary events produced sold-out crowds and standing-room audiences at multiple stops, narrowing the field to the fighters who will compete under the lights at the Garden.

Argenis Arce, head coach at Sweatbox Boxing in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, is bringing 154-pound women’s elite competitor LeShanda Miller to the finals. “Making the Ring Master finals at MSG means a lot,” Arce said. “LeShanda put the work in day after day, stayed disciplined, and earned this spot the hard way. Now we get to step into the Infosys Theatre and show what Sweatbox Boxing is all about.”

Miller echoed the sentiment. “Making the finals at MSG’s Infosys means everything,” she said. “I’ve put in the work, made sacrifices, and given 100% every step of the way. Now I’m ready to step in, fight, show exactly who I am, and I’m coming to win.”

Defending champion David Polanco of John’s Gym in the Bronx is also in the finals. His coach, Gene Garcia, said the team is looking to repeat. “It’s a blessing to be back at the finals again,” Garcia said. “David puts in the work and is looking forward to putting on another great performance.”

The Ring Masters Championships is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operated entirely by volunteers. The tournament is supported by USA Boxing Metropolitan, Boxing Insider Promotions, and Madison Square Garden, among other sponsors.

Doors open at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available through Madison Square Garden’s event page. Group tickets for parties of nine or more are available by calling 212-465-6080