Ring Masters Championships 2025 The Road to the Garden

New York, Jan. 30, 2025 — The 2025 Ring Masters Championships kicks oﬀ this weekend.

Over the next 10 weeks, more than 400 amateur boxers will compete, hoping to make it to the finals at Madison Square Garden – The Mecca of Boxing.

“Ring Masters season is my favorite part of the year. It’s an honor to be a small part of Metro’s signature event and watching boxing in its purest form,” said Larry Goldberg, CEO of Boxing Insider Promotions, which is one of the tournament sponsors. “It is nothing short of amazing how Metro pulls oﬀ these events year after year and how many lives they have positively touched.”

There are 19 scheduled events taking place across the five boroughs, including Yonkers and Poughkeepsie. All of the events will be streamed on Millions.co. The opening show takes place on Saturday February 1, 2025 at NYC Cops & Kids on Staten Island. “This is our first time opener in Staten Island,” said Ray Cuadrado, President of USA Boxing Metropolitan. “We are excited about forging an ongoing relationship with NYC Department of Education. We treasure any opportunity to transmit the USA Boxing values of confidence, discipline, respect, sportsmanship and character building all while learning self-defense.”

USA Metro Boxing is a 501(c)(3) non-profit supported by its membership, the boxing community and sponsors. Everyone working at the tournament, from oﬃcials to announcers and photographers, donate their time and services pro bono.

This year’s tournament is made possible by the support of sponsors including: USA Boxing Metropolitan, Millions.co, Chef’s Choice, Boxing Insider Promotions, Madison Square Garden, Clean Rite Center, and Sting Sports.

“Sting Boxing is thrilled to enter our sixth year in partnership with Metro LBC and the Ring Masters Championships. There are few more prestigious amateur boxing tournaments in the world than the Ring Masters Championships, and Sting is proud to support New York’s best boxers on their road to the finals at Madison Square Gardens.”

For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries and additional information please contact:

Sonya Lamonakis, Vice President, USA Boxing Metropolitan at [email protected].

Ring Masters Championships 2025 Event Schedule:

Tickets to the shows are available at the individual venues.

All events will be live streamed on Millions.co.

1. February 1, 2025

– Venue: NYC Cops & Kids, Tottenville High School, 100 Luten Avenue,

Staten Island, NY 10312

– Weigh-In: 1 PM Show Time: 3 PM

2. February 7, 2025

– Venue: Trinity Boxing, 20 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10007

– Weigh-In: 5 PM Show Time: 7 PM

3. February 8, 2025

– Venue: Gleason’s Gym, 130 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

– Weigh-In: 3 PM Show Time: 5 PM

4. February 15, 2025

– Venue: Hill Street Boxing, 1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead, NY 11901

– Weigh-In: 1 PM Show Time: 3 PM

5. February 20, 2025

– Venue: New York Athletic Club (NYAC), 180 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019

– Weigh-In: 5 PM Show Time: 7 PM

6. February 21, 2025

– Venue: Church Street Boxing, 25 Park Place, New York, NY 10025

– Weigh-In: 5 PM Show Time: 7 PM

7. February 22, 2025

– Venue: Knights of Columbus, 186 Jericho Turnpike, Mineola, NY 11501

– Weigh-In: 3 PM Show Time: 5 PM

8. February 28, 2025

– Venue: Victory Boxing, 455 W. 37th Street, New York, NY 10018

– Weigh-In: 5 PM Show Time: 7 PM

9. March 1, 2025

– Venue: Sweatbox Brooklyn, 229 46th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11220

– Weigh-In: 3 PM Show Time: 5 PM

10. March 8, 2025

– Venue: Freeport PAL, Freeport Recreation Center, 130 East Merrick Road,

Freeport, NY 11520

– Weigh-In: 11 AM Show Time: 1 PM

11. March 15, 2025

– Venue: Universal Boxing, Channel View School for Research, 100 Beach Channel Drive,

Rockaway Park, NY 11694

– Weigh-In: 3 PM Show Time: 5 PM

12. March 21, 2025

– Venue: Local Union 3 IBEW, 67-35 Parsons Boulevard, Flushing, NY 11365

– Weigh-In: 5 PM Show Time: 7 PM

13. March 22, 2025

– Venue: Floyd Patterson Boxing, Mid-Hudson Civic Center, 14 Civic Center Plaza,

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

– Weigh-In: 3 PM Show Time: 5 PM

14. March 28, 2025

– Venue: Bay Ridge Catholic Academy, 365 83rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209

– Weigh-In: 5 PM Show Time: 7 PM

15. March 29, 2025

– Venue: John’s Boxing Gym, 2323 Haviland Street, Bronx, NY 10462

– Weigh-In: 1 PM Show Time: 3 PM

16. April 4, 2025 Elite Open Semi-Finals

– Venue: Classic Car Club of Manhattan, 408 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10018

– Weigh-In: 5 PM Show Time: 7 PM

– Venue is 21+ for entry

17. April 5, 2025

– Venue: Harlem House of Champions (TBD), Harlem, NY

– Weigh-In: 3 PM Show Time: 5 PM

18. April 12, 2025 JO, Youth, Masters Finals

– Venue: NY Fight Club, 24 Covek Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223

– Weigh-In: 1 PM Show Time: 3 PM

19. April 17, 2025 Finals

– Venue: The Theatre at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

– Weigh-In: 4 PM Show Time: 6 PM