david morrell: “I am going to get the knockout.”

By: Sean Crose

“I have been waiting for this opportunity to fight Benavidez for a long time,” said David Morrell (via the World Boxing Council) who will be facing David Benavidez this weekend in a pay per view main event. “Saturday, February 1st, I promise Benavidez and everyone watching, it will be a great fight.” Morrell may well be right. Both he and Benavidez are known as knockout artists. Indeed, Morrell feels he’s going to end the fight early. “I am going to get the knockout,” he said.

“I know it will not be an easy fight, but nothing is easy in life. I promise I am ready to fight. Everyone says Benavidez is the most feared and no one wants to fight him, and I want to face the best. This is a very important moment for me. I am going to give it my all in this fight on February 1st.” Without doubt this will be the biggest fight of Morrell’s career. Should he defeat the fearsome Benavidez, Morrell will be considered one of the hottest fighters in the red hot light heavyweight division. Getting past Benavidez, however, will be no easy matter. Like Morrell, Benavidez is ferocious in the ring. What’s more, with wins over the likes of Caleb Plant and Demetrius Andrade, he possess a stronger resume than Morrell.

“I’ve been in big fights since I was 20 years old,” said Benavidez, “so to be there representing the Mexican and Mexican-American people on this stage is everything I’ve ever wanted from this sport. I have to prove to the people that I am the real Mexican Monster.”

Benavidez has also made it clear that he’s not afraid to take on formidable competition like Morrell. “Here we are again,” he said. “I told them I was going to give them the fights they wanted to see, and now we are here. Morrell has been talking about me for a while and disrespecting me. He wanted to make it personal with me, so I am personally going to break his mouth. That will give him something to remember me by.”

With Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev squaring off against each other once more for light heavyweight supremacy next month, it’s worth keeping in mind that a new divisional threat will be emerging on the horizon. The only question is will it be Benavidez or Morrell? Saturday’s fight will provide the answer.