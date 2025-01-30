Paul American – Jake and Logan Paul Announce Reality Show on Max

New Series Provides Exclusive Access To Viral Superstars Jake And Logan Paul, Their Massive Stardom, And Their Complicated Family And Romantic Relationships

With more than 150 million followers and multiple successful business ventures, Jake and Logan Paul will step into a new arena with the Max Original reality series PAUL AMERICAN, debuting THURSDAY, MARCH 27 on Max. Featuring archival and never-before-seen footage, the eight-episode series debuts weekly on Max leading up to the season finale on Thursday, May 15.



Logline: After growing up in front of the world as some of the earliest content creators, global internet sensations Jake and Logan Paul are venturing into a brand-new arena: reality TV. Two of the biggest athletes in sports entertainment, the Pauls’ burgeoning empire includes over 150 million followers, a game changing fight promotion company, a fast-growing sports drink brand, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and WWE championships. For two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens. Now, with unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, Paul American peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high octane lives

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, Late Night and Specials, quote: “Everyone thinks they know Jake and Logan Paul — they’re the original superstars of influencer culture and built their brand on being unfiltered. But PAUL AMERICAN goes deeper. This show uncovers a side of their relationships we’ve never seen, as brothers, sons, partners, as well as Logan’s transition into fatherhood. It’s a raw and unexpected look into their world.”



Jake and Logan Paul quote: “We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but PAUL AMERICAN is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us. It isn’t just about the headlines or the viral moments — it’s about the journey that got us here. For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives: our mom, dad, Jutta, Nina, and everyone else in our inner circle. As athletes, we’ve poured everything into proving ourselves in the ring and breaking barriers in sports, entertainment, and beyond. But at the core of it all is family and the relationships that keep us grounded. This series dives into the moments that define us and the bonds that make us unstoppable. The good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s real and honest, showing the world a side of us they’ve never seen, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this story with our fans.”



Credits: PAUL AMERICAN is executive produced by Jake and Logan Paul; Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Dane Lillegard for Boardwalk; Andrew Renzi; Nick Boak and Vivian Johnson Rogowski for North of Now; Nakisa Bidarian and Jeffrey Levin; and Michael John Warren, who also directs.



About Jake Paul

Jake Paul, known as “El Gallo de Dorado,” has rapidly become one of the most influential figures in combat sports. Rising to fame on YouTube, Paul built a reputation for his brash, unapologetic persona, earning him the nickname “The Problem Child.” In 2020, he left behind the digital influencer world to pursue professional boxing, relocating to Puerto Rico to fully dedicate himself to the sport. After competing in three professional fights and headlining his first pay per-view event in April 2021, Paul co-founded Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) with Nakisa Bidarian, aiming to give fighters greater creative control over their careers. His commitment extends beyond his own career, as he and MVP actively promote women’s boxing and rising talent through initiatives like the Most Valuable Prospects series. Recognized for his impact, Paul was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s “50 Most Influential Figures in Sports” issue in 2023, credited for revolutionizing the sport by advocating for equitable pay and creating platforms for young fighters.

Paul’s in-ring success is equally impressive, with high-profile victories over Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, bringing millions of new fans to boxing. In November 2024, he headlined a historic bout against Mike Tyson, streamed live on Netflix, becoming the most-streamed sporting event ever with 108 million live viewers. The fight peaked at 65 million concurrent streams worldwide, dominated social media trends, and generated a record $18,117,072 gate with 72,300 attendees at AT&T Stadium—the highest-grossing combat sports event in U.S. history outside of Las Vegas. Beyond the ring, Paul has built an expansive business empire, co-founding Betr, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, W, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and Anti Fund, a venture capital firm. He has also partnered with Dog Haus and is set to open 25 franchise locations. Additionally, through his nonprofit, Boxing Bullies, he empowers young athletes and has partnered with USA Boxing to support future Olympians. As an outspoken advocate for fighter rights and pay equity, Paul continues to reshape the sport while making a lasting impact on the broader entertainment and business landscape.

About Logan Paul

Logan Paul is an entertainer, entrepreneur, and professional athlete who first gained fame on Vine before transitioning to YouTube, where he amassed over 24 million subscribers. With more than 100 million followers across all platforms, he has remained one of the most influential digital creators. Beyond social media, Logan has made a name for himself in sports, competing in high profile boxing matches against KSI and Floyd Mayweather before signing with WWE in 2022. His performances at WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and WWE Raw on Netflix have showcased his athleticism and showmanship, solidifying his status as a versatile entertainer.

As an entrepreneur, Logan co-founded PRIME in 2022 with KSI, turning it into a billion-dollar global beverage brand partnered with organizations like UFC, WWE, and FC Barcelona. In 2024, he expanded his business portfolio by launching Lunchly, a grab-and-go meal brand, alongside KSI and MrBeast. He also co-hosts Impaulsive, a podcast with nearly 5 million subscribers, featuring candid conversations with high-profile guests such as President Donald Trump, Mike Tyson, and Kevin Hart. Recognized by Forbes as one of its Top Creators, Logan continues to evolve across entertainment, sports, and business. He currently resides in Puerto Rico with his fiancée, Nina Agdal, and their daughter, Esmé.

About Boardwalk Pictures

Boardwalk Pictures is an award-winning production company that creates non-fiction, character-driven entertainment for audiences across the globe. The company is best known for its many critically acclaimed and popular hits, including “Chef’s Table,” Netflix’s longest running original series, “Welcome to Wrexham,” “Cheer,” “Pepsi Where’s My Jet,” and “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,” among others. Boardwalk continues to push the boundaries of non-fiction storytelling while creating and producing some of today’s most recognizable series and films. To learn more about Boardwalk Pictures and the company’s work, visit boardwalkpics.com.