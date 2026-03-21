Ricky Hatton was the kind of fighter who made you feel like you knew him. The kid from the Hattersley estate in Hyde who turned professional at 18, fought his way to unified world titles, and brought 20,000 singing, beer-soaked British fans to Las Vegas — not once, but repeatedly — because they believed he was one of them. He was. That never changed.

On Friday, the inquest into Hatton’s death concluded at South Manchester Coroners’ Court, as reported by ESPN and confirmed across UK media including the PA Wire, Sky Sports, and BBC Sport. Senior coroner Alison Mutch recorded a narrative verdict, confirming that while the medical cause of death was hanging, she could not conclude suicide. The ruling brings a measure of legal closure for the Hatton family six months after the former champion was found at his home in Hyde on September 14, 2025. He was 46 years old.

What the Coroner Found

Mutch explained that two conditions must be met for a conclusion of suicide under English law: that the individual was responsible for the act, and that they intended to take their own life. Police confirmed no suspicious circumstances, satisfying the first condition. But on the question of intent, the coroner said the evidence pointed the other way.

Hatton had been making plans. According to testimony heard at Stockport Coroner’s Court and detailed by ITV News Granada, he was packed for a flight to Dubai for an exhibition bout and had been talking with his family about upcoming trips. No note was found. Toxicology showed he was significantly over the drink-drive limit at the time of death. And a neuropathological post-mortem revealed evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy — CTE — which the pathologist described as mild but unusual for someone of Hatton’s age.

“He had made significant future plans and no notes were found indicating he intended to take his own life,” Mutch said, as reported by ESPN. “I cannot be satisfied he intended to take his own life. Therefore, it is not possible in law for me to conclude suicide.”

The People’s Champion

Hatton’s family — his father Ray, son Campbell, and former partner — attended the hearing. They described a man who was in good spirits and, by their account, in the best place he had been in years. Campbell, a former professional boxer himself, was emotional at the conclusion. Out of respect for the family, BoxingInsider will not be detailing the more personal testimony shared in court.

What can be said without reservation is what Hatton meant to the sport. His professional record of 45-3 with 32 knockouts tells part of the story. The titles — IBF, WBA (Super), IBO, and Ring Magazine belts at light welterweight, plus the WBA welterweight crown — tell more. But the full picture requires understanding what it was like when Hatton fought.

He turned the MEN Arena in Manchester into his personal fortress during his WBU title reign, selling it out repeatedly. His June 2005 stoppage of Kostya Tszyu, the reigning IBF and Ring champion, was the kind of upset that rewrites a career overnight — Hatton was a heavy underdog and forced the Australian to quit on his stool after eleven rounds. He was named 2005 Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year, the first British fighter to receive the honor in the award’s 77-year history at that point.

He fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao — losing to both, as almost everyone does — and never once lost the crowd. The body shots, the relentless pressure, the “Blue Moon” ring walk, the post-fight pint: Hatton was authentic in a sport that often rewards the opposite. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2024. Thousands lined the streets of Manchester for his funeral in October 2025, with mourners including Tyson Fury, Liam Gallagher, and Wayne Rooney.

CTE and What Comes Next

The CTE finding is the element of this inquest that extends beyond one family’s grief and into the sport’s future. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a degenerative brain condition caused by repeated head trauma. It can only be definitively diagnosed after death. The pathologist noted Hatton’s case was at the milder end of the spectrum, but the presence of the condition in a 46-year-old underscores what researchers and fighter advocates have been saying for years: the toll of a boxing career does not end when the final bell rings.

CTE can cause mood swings, confusion, impulsivity, and memory loss. It has been found in the brains of numerous former boxers and contact-sport athletes. Hatton’s diagnosis adds his name to that list and reinforces the urgency of the ongoing conversation around post-career medical monitoring, fighter safety protocols, and long-term brain health support for retired professionals.

That conversation — how the sport cares for the people who built it — may be the most important legacy of Friday’s proceedings.

Hatton is survived by his son Campbell, daughters Millie and Fearne, granddaughter, parents Ray and Carol, and brother Matthew, who also boxed professionally.

If you or someone you know is struggling, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline (call or text 988) or the Samaritans at 116 123 (UK).