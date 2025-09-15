Ricky Hatton: An Appreciation

By: Sean Crose

If you were anywhere near the sport of boxing in the first decade of the 21st century, you knew who Ricky Hatton was. Brash, funny, talented, and exciting, the English fighter was always great to watch even when he wasn’t at his best or was being bested by a legendary opponent. Sadly, the 46 year-old Hatton was found dead in his home over the weekend. Needless to say, messages of sympathy have been coming in.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton,” stated former opponent Manny Pacquiao. “He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life. We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life. He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

“Yesterday was a bit of a blur,” former heavyweight titlist Frank Bruno said of his countryman, “and now I have got over the initial shock I am happy to join the many others with my tribute to Ricky. Ricky Hatton what can I say? He told me he grew up as a fan of mine I went to couple of his fights and we used to bump into each other on the circuit. When he retired and opened his gym in Manchester, I went up to train with him and spar a few times. He got involved with my charity & become an ambassador and we spoke numerous times about Mental Health, & depression mainly when we were in dressing rooms waiting to go on stage for shows. I would call that the quality 121 time we had. the other side to Rick he made me laugh so many times. There were so many comparable’ s in our life separated by 20 years both business and personal. He did not take himself too seriously. My life was enriched through knowing Ricky he was great fun to be around. The crowds used to sing “There’s only one Ricky Hatton” never truer words. There will never be another Ricky or anyone like him and at this time I share the shock and upset of losing what I consider to be a great fighter, a friend and an amazing human being.”

Compiling a record of 45 and 3, Hatton was at one time the WBA junior welterweight champion of the world. He stepped up into the stratosphere when he faced Floyd Mayweather in late 2007, a bout which saw him getting knocked out in. Facing another great, Manny Pacquiao in 2009, Hatton found himself the victim of one of the most brutal knockouts in sports history. He continued fighting but retired in 2012. He admitted to battling alcohol and mental health issues in his life. With that in mind, Hatton was one of the more likable people in a sport filled with hard men and women. No official cause of death has been provided by authorities.

He will be missed.