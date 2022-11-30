Listen Now:  
Regis Prograis On Teofimo Lopez: “I Really Do Feel Like I Can Hurt Him…Like He’s Going To The Hospital”

Posted on 11/30/2022

By: Sean Crose

“I ain’t worried about the check and all that right now,” Regis Prograis said on social media Tuesday afternoon. “That’s all going to be good.” Prograis, who knocked out Jose Zepeda last weekend for the WBC junior lightweight title made waves earlier in the day when he tweeted that his check for the fight had bounced. Speaking online, however, the hard hitting fighter appeared confident that all matters were settled and that he would indeed get the pay he earned.

With that in mind, Prograis had some tough things to say about Teofimo Lopez, who he said was speaking unflatteringly of him. “I’ll really hurt Teofimo for real,” he said. “I’ll really fuck Teofimo up, like bad.” Although both men are known for their punching power, Prograis made it clear in the brief video that he’s bloodthirsty in the ring.

“When I fight I don’t box. When I fight, I’m not trying to go to a decision with you. I’m really trying to hurt you bro,” said Prograis. “My idols are people that really try to hurt their opponents: Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns, Sonny Liston, Harry Armstrong, George Foreman. That’s who I really look up to.”

Prograis then went on to add that he has no bad blood against Lopez. “Me and Teo have been in the same room together rand all that stuff,” he said, “but I really do feel like I can hurt him…like he’s going to the hospital.” He then went on to say he understood that Lopez bust promoting his December 10th fight against Sandor Martin. “I think you’re going to win that fight,” said Prograis, addressing Lopex directly. “It’s definitely a good test for you.” Still, Prograis added: “There’s levels to it.” Clearly he doesn’t see the colorful Lopez as being on his level.

