Regis Prograis: “I Definitely Think He [Jermall Charlo] Got The Style To Beat Somebody Like Canelo”

By: Hans Themistode

Although Canelo Alvarez has enjoyed his recent time off, the Mexican superstar is closing in on making a selection for his next ring appearance.

As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN, Alvarez is reviewing several offers. First, the pound-for-pound star was reportedly offered a one-fight deal by PBC’s Al Haymon to take on current WBC middleweight champion, Jermall Charlo. Shortly after, promoter Eddie Hearn slid a two-fight deal across the table of Alvarez. If he were to accept, Alvarez would find himself facing off against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and current IBF middleweight titlist Gennadiy Golovkin.

In addition to those offers, former two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez has expressed his desire to face Alvarez as well.

While it’s unclear who Alvarez will ultimately choose, Regis Prograis believes he knows who would give the Mexican product his most difficult challenge.

“Listen, Canelo is the baddest man on the planet right now but I think out of everybody else, I think that Mall got the best chance,” said Prograis during an interview with FightHype.com.

At the age of 31, Alvarez is coming off a historic 2021. Following back-to-back wins over Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant, Alvarez successfully lifted both the WBO and IBF 168 pound titles. As a result, Alvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time.

Though his standing amongst the greatest fighters in the world was solidified, Houston’s Charlo is confident in his ability to knock him off his high horse. The current WBC 160 pound titlist last appeared in the ring on June 19th, 2021, facing the tough and rugged Juan Macias Montiel.

With the fourth defense of middleweight crown complete, Charlo has stated on numerous occasions that if given a chance to face Alvarez, he’ll audaciously move up in weight and face him on his territory.

Should Charlo receive the call, Prograis, a former 140 pound titlist, would be ecstatic over the news. Although he admits that Alvarez has faced top-tier opponents throughout his Hall of Fame bound career, Prograis suspects Charlo would quickly establish himself as one of his more difficult foes.

“Mall strong, like he strong as a mother fucker, hit hard and stuff like that. I definitely think he got the style to beat somebody like Canelo. I think he’ll be probably one of Canelo’s strongest opponents he’s fought in the last few years.”