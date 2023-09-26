Listen Now:  
Regis Prograis-Devin Haney Fight Officially Set For December 9th

Posted on 09/26/2023

By: Sean Crose

After much speculation within the boxing world, it’s now official: Devin Haney is going to battle Regis Prograis for Prograis’ WBC junior welterweight crown. It’s a terrific matchup in a division that has hosted such great fights as Aaron Pryor-Alexis Arguello I and II. Not everyone is happy with the arrangement, however, for Prograis-Haney, which will go down December 9th in San Francisco, will be presented by DAZN as a pay per view event. Considering the fact that neither Prograis nor Haney are truly certifiable stars, it’s a risky endeavor, one which is already getting blowback on social media.

Still, there’s no doubt this is one of the better fights in a year that’s seen it’s share of big ones. “It’s been a long time coming,” said San Francisco native Haney in a press release. “It’s been a dream of mine to fight in my hometown. I’m excited for the opportunity to become two-division world champion in the city where it all started. The energy in the building is going to be electric. I haven’t fought at home since I was an amateur, so I’m looking for my city to show up and show out.” Having previously conquered the lightweight division is impressive fashion, the 30-0 Haney now has his sights on (literally) bigger things.

“On paper this is a tough fight,” Haney said, “because it’s my first fight at a heavier weight division. I’m comfortable with the plan have. God willing, I’m going to be stronger and faster than ever. I’m going to dominate him, and the welterweight division will be put on notice.” The 29-1 Prograis, on the other hand, has made it clear he’s ready to truly prove himself this December. “Devin has done well at 135lbs but I’m the best in the world at 140lbs and I will prove that once again!” he said.
 
“Since my last fight they mentioned Devin’s name and that’s the only person I’ve had on my mind,” Prograis continued. “I will not only beat him, but I will beat him up. I will hurt this kid. It’s nothing he can do that’s going to stop me from dominating. It’s going to be a massacre. Again, I will hurt him.” While there’s little doubt Prograis is more than capable of doing damage to an opponent, Haney possesses an upper level set of abilities. Fast and elusive, he’s not an easy out for any fighter. Whether or not he’s elusive enough for Prograis is what will likely make this upcoming fight interesting to fans.

