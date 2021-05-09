Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Reasonable? Shameful?Maybe Both? People Have Thoughts On Saunders Retiring On His Stool

Posted on 05/09/2021

By: Sean Crose

Billy Joe Saunders did very well against Canelo Alvarez during their super middleweight title bout last night in Texas. He moved well, he was able to employ his jab, and he even had enough confidence to fight with his hands down. The problem is, fighting very well just isn’t good enough when facing Canelo. The man just hits too hard, has too much professional patience, and, frankly, is just too self assured to be outslicked for long by someone of Saunders’ level. The fact that Saunders operates at the top levels of the fight game and, before last night, had never lost a match, tells you all you need to know about just how good a fighter Canelo has become.

Now Saunders, a brash, trash talking Englishman, must face both the physical and public fallout from his Canelo expedition. As someone put it on Twitter, Saunders quit on his stool Saturday night – and nothing can take away from that face. While that’s true, there’s more to this story than meets the eye (no pun intended). For Saunders’ face was absolutely demolished by a Canelo uppercut in the eighth round. The physical effects of the shot were instantaneous. To his credit, Saunders was able to survive the round – but not get off his stool afterward.

Of course, Saunders is now being taken to task for the decision not to continue. Here, after all, was a fighter who indicated he would die in the process of trying to win if he couldn’t win outright. Here, also, was a fighter who was publicly critical of Daniel Dubois for “quitting” a fight last year. People, frankly, are finding it hard not to call Saunders a hypocrite after last night. If he had simply behaved as a gentleman, the logic goes, people would be more empathetic for the man right now.

That’s an understandable argument in the view of many, but it must also be understood that Saunders spent Saturday night in the hospital and may well require at least one surgery on his wounded face. Canelo says he knew instantly that his thunderous uppercut had done real damage, so much damage that he told his corner the fight was over before team Saunders officially called it a night. Canelo, of course, knows how good a fighter he is. And, make no mistake about it, Billy Joe Saunders knows how good a fighter Canelo is now, as well.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 45: Floyd Mayweather is Fighting Youtuber Logan Paul in June
May 3rd
EP 44: Adam Kownacki and Frank Mir
April 28th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Verdejo Ordered To Be Held Without Bail, Could Face Execution
May 3rd
Danny Garcia "Spence Three Times Stronger Than Thurman But Thurman Was The Better Skilled fighter"
May 2nd
Felix Verdejo Turns Himself In For Murder Of Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz And Her Unborn Child
May 2nd
Billy Joe Saunders Annoyed With Ring Size For Canelo Alvarez Showdown
May 3rd
Canelo Alvarez Makes Billy Joe Saunders Eat His Words, Beats Him Down Then Stops Him In The 8th
May 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY